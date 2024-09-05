When it comes to formal dress shopping, there a several things to consider.
Are we looking for something bright and bold to make a statement? Or something a little more demure and timeless to last through the seasons?
No matter the occasion, choosing the right dress is like choosing the right foundation – it can make or break the entire look if not perfect.
So, to help you find your perfect base, we’ve found some of the best formal dresses in Australia.
Where to shop the best formal dresses in Australia
01
Kamryn Midi Dress
$99 at Petal & Pup
Best for: a classic black formal dress
With its round neckline and thin adjustable straps, this one-shoulder style dress is designed to fit you perfectly, making it an easy choice for any occasion.
Sizes: XS to XL
Colours: black and olive floral
Key features:
- Midi length
- Asymmetric neckline
- Thin adjustable straps
02
ASOS Design Twist Bust Bodycon Bandeau Midaxi Dress
$34 at ASOS
Best for: a red hot formal dress
If you’re looking to stand out from the crowd in striking red, this bandeau-style dress is the one to do it with. It comes in a range of other colours too.
Sizes: 4 to 18
Colours: chilli red, black, indigo blue, olive green, mono stripe, chartreuse, swirl print, leopard print, black and white spot, orange and lemonade
Key features:
- Bandeau style
- Twist detail
- Slim fit
03
Jayde Wrap Midi Dress
$399 at Saba
Best for: a stylish wedding guest dress
This midi-length dress has a functional wrap design, a crew neckline, a sleeveless cut and a button and loop fastening to the nape for a classy ensemble.
Sizes: 4 to 16
Key features:
- Long midi length
- Functional wrap
- Crew neck
04
Celina Maxi Dress
$199.95 at City Chic
Best for: a plus size formal dress
Adorned with a halter neck design and trending side split detail, confidence and grace are on the menu for your next main event with this number.
Sizes: 12 to 24
Colours: sage and black
Key features:
- Halter neck design with tie-string detail
- Sleeveless
- Side pleating detail
05
House of CB Elia Midi Sundress
$331 at Myer
Best for: a pretty pink formal dress
This ultra-feminine dress has a sweetheart neckline with underwired cups for ultimate support and bust-flattering cleavage. Plus, the gorgeous French Pink hue is a classic for spring.
Sizes: XS to XL Plus
Key features:
- Fully lined
- Little stretch
06
Merenda Linen Colada Dress
$250 at JAG
Best for: a sunny, yellow formal dress
Made from 100 per cent linen, this dress is perfect for a summer wedding. It has a crew neckline, a maxi hemline, pintuck details, a cutout and zip fastening to the back and an exclusive all-over print.
Sizes: 4 to 18
Key features:
- Crew neckline
- Pintuck detailing
- Back cutout design