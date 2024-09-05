  •  
Home Lifestyle Shopping

6 formal dresses to take you through wedding season and beyond

Classy and timeless.
Brand logo of Now to Love
Profile picture of Chanelle Mansour Profile

When it comes to formal dress shopping, there a several things to consider.

Are we looking for something bright and bold to make a statement? Or something a little more demure and timeless to last through the seasons

No matter the occasion, choosing the right dress is like choosing the right foundation – it can make or break the entire look if not perfect.

So, to help you find your perfect base, we’ve found some of the best formal dresses in Australia.

Where to shop the best formal dresses in Australia

01

Kamryn Midi Dress

$99 at Petal & Pup

Best for: a classic black formal dress

With its round neckline and thin adjustable straps, this one-shoulder style dress is designed to fit you perfectly, making it an easy choice for any occasion.

Sizes: XS to XL

Colours: black and olive floral

Key features:

  • Midi length
  • Asymmetric neckline
  • Thin adjustable straps
SHOP NOW

02

ASOS Design Twist Bust Bodycon Bandeau Midaxi Dress

$34 at ASOS

Best for: a red hot formal dress

If you’re looking to stand out from the crowd in striking red, this bandeau-style dress is the one to do it with. It comes in a range of other colours too.

Sizes: 4 to 18

Colours: chilli red, black, indigo blue, olive green, mono stripe, chartreuse, swirl print, leopard print, black and white spot, orange and lemonade

Key features:

  • Bandeau style
  • Twist detail
  • Slim fit
SHOP NOW

03

Jayde Wrap Midi Dress

$399 at Saba

Best for: a stylish wedding guest dress

This midi-length dress has a functional wrap design, a crew neckline, a sleeveless cut and a button and loop fastening to the nape for a classy ensemble.

Sizes: 4 to 16

Key features:

  • Long midi length
  • Functional wrap
  • Crew neck
SHOP NOW

04

Celina Maxi Dress

$199.95 at City Chic

Best for: a plus size formal dress

Adorned with a halter neck design and trending side split detail, confidence and grace are on the menu for your next main event with this number.

Sizes: 12 to 24

Colours: sage and black

Key features:

  • Halter neck design with tie-string detail
  • Sleeveless
  • Side pleating detail
SHOP NOW

05

House of CB Elia Midi Sundress

$331 at Myer

Best for: a pretty pink formal dress

This ultra-feminine dress has a sweetheart neckline with underwired cups for ultimate support and bust-flattering cleavage. Plus, the gorgeous French Pink hue is a classic for spring.

Sizes: XS to XL Plus

Key features:

  • Fully lined
  • Little stretch
SHOP NOW

06

Merenda Linen Colada Dress

$250 at JAG

Best for: a sunny, yellow formal dress

Made from 100 per cent linen, this dress is perfect for a summer wedding. It has a crew neckline, a maxi hemline, pintuck details, a cutout and zip fastening to the back and an exclusive all-over print.

Sizes: 4 to 18

Key features:

  • Crew neckline
  • Pintuck detailing
  • Back cutout design
SHOP NOW
Profile picture of Chanelle Mansour
Profile Chanelle Mansour Shopping & Streaming Editor

After completing a Bachelor of Communication degree at Western Sydney University (majoring in Journalism/Creative Writing), Chanelle started her career in the Australian media industry in 2021. She’s currently the Shopping & Streaming Editor across a broad portfolio of digital brands, including ELLE, Marie Claire, WHO, Now To Love and more. With a background in entertainment and lifestyle, she loves any excuse to talk about her latest celebrity crush, what’s trending on #BookTok and the latest watercooler show she’s obsessing over.

Related stories

Unwind and relax with your favourite magazine!

Huge savings plus FREE home delivery

Subscribe TODAY