5 floral dresses to wear in spring 2024

This spring, floral dresses offer a girly go-to for every day style. From eye-catching prints to versatile silhouettes, these dresses offer a fresh, vibrant look that’s perfect for the season.



Whether you’re drawn to bold patterns or subtle florals, there’s a design and shape to suit every taste. Embrace the trend with ease and make a statement wherever you go this spring.

Halter neck dresses

Perfect for showing off shoulders, halters are uber-feminine, especially when they come in the fitted and flared form. We love how Blake Lively’s pairs this pretty spring dress with stacked bangles to offer a slightly personalised, bohemian spin on this look.

WE LOVE…

(Photo: Amazon Australia)

IWemek halter dress $83.25 from Amazon Australia

Long sleeve dresses

With changeable spring weather, take advantage of the popular long sleeve dress styles to ensure a little bit of coverage on cooler days. Note the stark contrast Kelly Rutherford has created with the soft floral palette offset by a bold, red lips and nails.

WE LOVE…

Dress $239.99 from Sheike

Accessorise spring dresses

The simplest of styles can be glammed up for after five or special occasions with accessories. We love the gold accents – belt, earrings and shoes that Sian Brooke chose to elevate her bold printed dress.

WE LOVE…

Dress $49.99 from H&M

Garden party

Anna Wintour shows her flair for floral dresses in unexpected and chic ways. Known for her impeccable taste and distinctive look, Wintour embraces floral prints by effortlessly blending classic elegance with seasonal whimsy.

Her choice of floral dresses often features sophisticated patterns and refined silhouettes, proving that even the most high-profile fashion figures appreciate the charm and versatility of floral fashion.

WE LOVE…

Dress $157 from Next

Simple and stylish

The bright, painted florals against this white t-shirt style dress adds instant impact. Gwyneth Paltrow draws attention to this standout print by pairing with a sleek bun and subtle accessories.

WE LOVE…

(Photo: StyleWe)

Floral Vacation Crew Neck Dress $76.59 from StyleWe