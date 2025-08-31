Your weekly horoscope for September 1 – 7, 2025

Wondering what the week has in store? Whether you’re beginning something new, moving gently through matters of the heart, or simply hoping for a little clarity, the stars are here to offer comfort and direction.
Take a quiet moment and explore your weekly horoscope. Think of it as a gentle hand from the universe, bringing steady guidance, kind reassurance, and the encouragement you need to move through the days ahead with ease.
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Get yourself organised – with the sun and Mercury both energising your sign, the pace is picking up. Offers and invitations are likely to flow in, just don’t make promises you might regret. Sleep on big decisions and don’t be swayed by a pushy person.
STAR TIP: Spoil yourself with a new haircut or book in a beauty makeover. You absolutely deserve it!
Libra
September 24 – October 23
What do you really want? These stars could present you with a dilemma, but take your time, for with a little soul-searching the answers will be obvious. Socially, your chart is still flying, but if you’re after romance, rein in that critical streak. No one’s perfect!
STAR TIP: Wear a moonstone ring or pendant to regulate fluctuating emotions.
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
There’s fun in store for you! Picnics and dinner parties are on your spring menu, along with a run of reunions and milestone events. You might even be propelled into the spotlight. To counterbalance all the indulgence, why not start a walking or fitness group?
STAR TIP: Don’t let misunderstandings drive a wedge between you and someone special.
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 22
As Mercury crosses your chart’s pinnacle, a whirlwind of activity will be unleashed. Awards or accolades might be headed your way, along with some interesting offers or opportunities. Games could tap into that lucky streak, so why not dust off the cards?
STAR TIP: Gardeners, plant flowers and leafy veggies under Sunday’s fertile Pisces moon.
Capricorn
December 23 – January 20
If you’ve been feeling unsettled, blame the stars! As the planets awaken that restless streak, you’ll be yearning for something more. A friend’s offer or suggestion could get you thinking, while for couples, a spring getaway might rekindle the romance.
STAR TIP: Jazz up your home’s north-west feng shui sector to attract more travel.
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Make space for fresh opportunities. Ditch something that isn’t working, and work at streamlining your life. For many, a timely turn of events could kickstart a new cycle of fortune, while for lovebirds, a long-held dream or goal might move a step closer.
STAR TIP: As your senses come alive, splurge on a concert or gourmet meal.
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Lower that bar a little, Pisces. As standards are relaxed, singles might find their options expanding, while couples may remember why they first fell in love. With your social sector pumping, party plans could hit full swing. Your newfound zest might surprise all!
STAR TIP: Attract good fortune with a jade plant, or “money tree”, near your front door.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Say hello to the more organised you! Start by sorting clothes and clearing the pantry, then look for ways to increase efficiency, both at home and at work. With Neptune increasing your sensitivity, why not go chemical-free or check for underlying allergies?
STAR TIP: Mars could spring a few surprises on Friday. Watch those end-of-week wines!
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Life’s buzzing, Taurus. It’s not just on a social level that you’re busy, but an emotional one too – just don’t let yourself get caught up in other people’s problems. Strong feelings are also being aroused on the love front, in fact, things could sizzle through spring.
STAR TIP: Sunday’s fertile star patterns sees rich harvests in months to come.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Your can-do attitude, not to mention your unique skills, haven’t gone unnoticed. Keep the ball rolling by planning meetings for Thursday, then as houseproud stars intensify, prepare for a domestic blitz. With surprise guests on the way, it might be timely.
STAR TIP: Avoid impulsive purchases this week, along with any form of gambling.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Ready to open up? With a special honesty flooding the sky, conversations may be intense, but someone’s offer might take you by surprise. As spring unfolds, local events and community groups could draw you in. You might even become a fundraising queen!
STAR TIP: If you’re looking for romance, Mercury is about to ramp up the action.
Leo
July 24 – August 23
You might desire harmony, but you don’t always get it. Mercury could bring a festering issue to a head, but an open discussion of problems and strategies could prove constructive. With dramatic stars casting a bright light, why not catch some live entertainment?
STAR TIP: Dreaming of a holiday? Sunday’s stars could throw up an irresistible offer.