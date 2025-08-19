Inside Jelena Dokic romantic Bali holiday with boyfriend as engagement rumours swirl!

Jelena Dokic and her boyfriend Yane Veselinov have embarked on a new milestone – their first overseas holiday!

Last week, former Australian tennis champ Jelena and her Macedonian ‘Prince Charming’ were spotted grinning from ear to ear as they jetted out of Melbourne airport, headed for the Indonesian hotspot Bali.

Sharing a slew of images to Instagram, the relaxed, happy star looked to be in her element as she and Yani enjoyed a stay in a luxury hotel, sharing a glimpse of their pool set against the backdrop of Bali’s famed rice fields.

Bali bonanza! Jelena Dokic and her boyfriend Yane are enjoying a romantic holiday in Bali. (Image: Instagram)

Table for two: The couple have been enjoying breakfast with a view! (Image: Instagram)

JELENA DOKIC IN LOVE!

As they posed for a cute couple snap under the arch of a wooden loveheart, insiders close to the former World No.4 tell Woman’s Day that Jelena couldn’t be happier with hospitality operations manager Yani who she calls her “calm, safe, peaceful and happy place”.

Amid the calming surrounds of Bali’s rice fields, the motivational speaker and author, who has battled depression and suicidal thoughts after her tumultuous childhood and the abuse she endured at the hands of her father, shared that she is focused on “rising and thriving” and is determined to keep “believing in herself”.

“Stay kind, soft and a good person with a good heart. Keep choosing peace, truth, kindness, empathy and compassion. Never allow anyone to take your smile and your worth away. You are enough,” Jelena wrote in an Instagram post.

Winners are grinners! Jelena’s documentary Unbreakable won the Logie Award for Best Factual or Documentary Program at the 2025 TV WEEK Logies. (Image: Getty)

Diamond girl! The TV star sparked rumours of an engagement when she stepped out with a dazzling ring on her finger! (Image: Getty)

READY TO PUT A RING ON IT!

There’s no doubt Yani is contributing to Jelena’s happiness after her devastating split with her long-term partner, Tin Bikic in 2021 after 19 years together.

In fact, things seem to be moving fast between Jelena and Yani, who have been seen out and about in their home city of Melbourne, going on romantic dates and getting to know each other even better. Jelena even sparked engagement rumours after she stepped out at the 65th TV Week Logie Awards with a dazzling diamond ring by Melbourne jewellers Temelli Jewellery.



Despite coyly shutting down speculation that she could be engaged, our source says they wouldn’t be surprised if Jelena is “manifesting” a future ring, adding, “there’s no doubt she was doing just that when she donned that ring, hoping her fairy-tale ending is not too far away.”

But as for now? She’s got lots to celebrate after winning her first ever award for her powerful documentary Unbreakable.

Jelena calls Yani her “calm, happy space”. (Image: Instagram)

BOOK NUMBER THREE INCOMING!

“It’s been incredible. I mean, [to be] number one in cinemas and to have already won awards and be at film festivals,” Jelena gushed to Woman’s Day from The Logies.

“The support has been incredible, but I always say it’s not even me, it’s so much bigger than me, it’s the support going to all the victims and survivors and everyone that’s ever survived domestic violence and mental health.”

And it’s just another milestone for the talented star who reveals she’s already working on her third book after releasing inspirational tomes Unbreakable and Fearless.

“I’m working on my third book at the moment, so I’m really excited about that. [I’m] just pushing forward. I always have something up my sleeve, so we’ll see what happens.”

