Jelena Dokic on the Logie-winning doco that “saved my life”

For a long time Jelena Dokic didn’t believe in herself. But, when she accepted the Silver Logie for Best Factual or Documentary Program for Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story, the former tennis star encouraged others to never give up.

Advertisement

In her powerful and uplifting speech, Jelena, 42, discussed the need to “tell the hard stories” surrounding mental health and domestic abuse.

“This is not about winning. This is about a win for victims and survivors, especially of domestic violence and mental health,” she said in an emotional speech at the 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards.

“To every kid and person out there, I will say to every single girl and woman out there, never allow anyone to take your worth or happiness or smile away.

“Believe in your goals and dreams. I am standing here as someone who literally had that dream. I believed in it. I didn’t give up on it. If I can do it you can do it too.”

Advertisement

The former tennis star and commentator urged viewers to “never give up”. (Credit: Paul Seusse)

The commentator suffered physical and emotional abuse at the hands of her late father at the height of her sports career.

She told TV WEEK that acknowledging her suffering in the documentary had been a crucial step in her own healing.

“I didn’t think this was possible, but Jess and [co-director] Ivan believed in it,” she says.

Advertisement

“They made this happen. It’s one thing to have a story, but to bring it to the screen is huge. It has taken a lot of effort and steps in my own healing journey.

Directors Ivan O’Mahoney and Jess Halloran celebrate their win with Jelena. (Credit: Yianni Aspradakis)

Based on her 2017 book of the same name, which she wrote with documentary co-director Jessica Halloran, Jelena says the process of telling her story in both written and screen form entirely changed who she is.

“I’ve realised that finding your voice and telling your own story with vulnerability has the ability to change your life,” Jelena says. “Now I’m a huge advocate for it.”

Advertisement

Director Ivan O’Mahoney echoed the sentiment, adding that the documentary has the power to start necessary conversations.

“There was a scene dripping off every page, it was so visual,” Ivan explains. “This is a sports film but you can watch this, learn and change things. It can help change the conversation or national discourse.

Jelena is an inspiration to many. (Credit: Yianni Aspradakis)

“Jelena often said, ‘If you can change one person’s life, it’ll be worth it’, and we have a real chance of doing much more than that.”

Advertisement

Jess adds that it would not have been possible without Jelena’s courage,

“She is a national treasure and is so willing to share her soul, including all the hard bits, over and again,” Jess says. “It’s a gift to be inspired.”

With a smile, Jelena looks down at the Logie before adding what it means to her, to not just win but to find power in her story.

“Honestly, it saved my life,” Jelena says. “I would not be here today if I had not had this opportunity.”

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.