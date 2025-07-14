Jelena Dokic has introduced fans to her new man on Instagram.

“You are my calm, safe, peaceful and happy place,” the former tennis champ wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of the new couple. “So glad I found you.❤️”

Last night, she hinted at there being a “special person” in her life. The 42-year-old posted a photo of a cocktail on Instagram, alongside the caption: “A little mid Wimbledon drink with a very special person.🍹😉🥰”

Fans were quick to jump in the comments and let Jelena know how happy they are for her.

“Bless. Brought a tear to my eye. That grin and sparkle in your eye says it all!! So thrilled for you. You deserve all the happiness,” wrote one person.

Credit: Instagram.

“I’m so happy for you, and I hope you’ve found the love and happiness you deserve,” said someone else.

“Awwww I’m so glad you found him, you deserve all the love and happiness in the world,” added a third.

In May, Woman’s Day exclusively reported that Jelena may have found love with her chauffeur, after the pair were photographed reuniting at Melbourne airport.

The bestselling author was spotted being greeted by the well-dressed driver in the terminal after she touched down in Melbourne.

While the state of their relationship was unknown at that stage, eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice the pair’s friendly demeanour, with the pair seen hugging, and at one point, Jelena even extended her hand to him.

Jelena’s announcement comes after she told Woman’s Day earlier this year that while she had closed herself off from ever finding another lifelong partner after her 19-year marriage to Tin Bikic came to a sudden end in 2021, she was “in a great place now” and was open to the idea of finding love again.

“It’s been two years now and I struggled with that at the beginning, it was a shock, there’s no doubt about that,” she said in January.

Credit: Instagram.

“I’m in a great place now and again I think, like a lot of my experiences in my life, getting help has really helped with that. It’s the first time ever I’ve had to deal with that situation. It will stay with me forever, it’s such a big part of my life.”

The TV personality said she was now loving living alone and couldn’t wait to see what the future brings.

“I’ve never lived alone and it was an adjustment but I now love it and I have so many great things to focus on. We will see what happens in the future,” she said.

“Do I still believe in love and always will? Absolutely, so we will see what the future brings,” she added.

