Like a riveting game of tennis, chatter has been going back and forth that tennis great Jelena Dokic may have found a potential love match after she was spotted looking happy with her handsome chauffeur!
The former tennis pro, 42, looked elated as she touched down at Melbourne airport earlier this month to a dashing and attentive driver, who, smartly dressed in a suit and tie, was seen eagerly awaiting her arrival inside the terminal.
While the state of their relationship is unknown, eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice the pair’s friendly demeanour, with the pair seen hugging, and at one point, Jelena even extended her hand to him.
As they walked to the car, the driver was seen chivalrously carrying Jelena’s belongings.
The sighting comes after Jelena spoke to Woman’s Day recently, saying that while she had closed herself off from ever finding another lifelong partner after her 19-year marriage to Tin Bikic came to a sudden end in 2021, she was “in a great place now” and was open to the idea of finding love again.
“Do I still believe in love and always will? Absolutely, so we will see what the future brings,” she added.