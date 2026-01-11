Weekly Horoscope: January 12 – 18, 2026

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

It’s a great time of year to think about your financial and general abundance goals.

Whatever your current status is regarding money, you can re-write the script.

More savings? Less debt? More investments? You can really make it happen.

★ Devise a plan of action!

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

New beginnings are possible in relationships.

Whether you are partnered, you’re spoken for or it’s complicated, you can really get clear on things this week and this year.

Clarity comes when you can be honest with yourself.

★ You deserve the very best.

Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

The sooner you fall behind, the longer you’ll have to catch up.

The whole New Year/New Me can be good in theory, but you have to be thinking longer term than that.

Luckily, you’re now well positioned to do just that.

★ To achieve your goals, think slow and steady.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

If love, fun and happiness is what you’d like to experience in 2026, you’re in luck!

So many new beginnings are possible for you now.

While they may take a while to reveal their potential, good things are indeed happening.

★ Being happy is the key to everything you want.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

It’s easy to make changes this time of year, especially in the material or external world.

That said, you’ve been down that road before and it’s time for you to do things differently.

What is it within you that needs changing?

★ Old ways of being won’t lead to new outcomes.

Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

You might be tired of hearing “change your thoughts, change your life.” It’s tiring because it’s true!

There is no magic bullet or pill to swallow that will make things happen. YOU have to do it – no-one else can.

★ Success happens when you think it and believe it.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Your stars are amazing right now for calling in all the financial abundance you desire.

Actually, it doesn’t just have to be about money, although that is often the obvious choice.

Ask the Universe to support you in all areas of your life.

★ You’ll be unstoppable when you combine inspiration with action! Just do it!

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

I rarely advocate for the whole New Year/ New Me thing.

Reason being, the New Year rarely brims with good astrological timing.

This year, however, is very different! T

his year is like New Year/New Better Than Ever Me.

★ Your goals will take work, but you’re no stranger to that!

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Whatever you’ve been stressed about or have been mulling over, or whatever has kept you in a stress loop – decide to let it go this week.

It’s a New Year after all, so there’s no better time than now! Don’t take 2025’s problems into 2026.

★ The next year looks a lot better than your last!

Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

You’re going to have to work hard this year. Not the news you want to hear, I’m sure.

That said, you will get the rewards for it, which will make everything you’ve done thus far all seem worth it.

★ For now, enjoy yourself and spend time with those you love most.

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

It’s a great time of year to set new goals and intentions for what you wish to accomplish for this time next year.

You’ve got a real cosmic boost regarding your Professional Path, or whatever it is that you’re known for.

★ Hard work will create opportunities for you this year.

Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

If a New Year/New Me is an attitude you’re considering adopting, you’re in luck!

Venus, your personal planet, is having her own special kind of New Moon moment. T

he bigger your aspirations are the more likely you’ll achieve them.

★ Combine dreaming big with maximum effort!

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

