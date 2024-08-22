Considering we spend the majority of our week in the office, finding the perfect pair of work pants is absolutely vital.

Not only can the right pair of workwear pants solve our biggest issue in the morning (deciding what to wear, of course), but it can also be the key to comfort, style, and most importantly, versatility.

Whether it be that perfect pair of black trousers to see you through all seasons, or breathable linen to get you through warmer days, we’ve found the best workwear pants for women.

The best workwear pants for women in Australia

01 Elodie High Cigarette Pants $89.99 at Forcast If you’re looking for the perfect pair of black work pants to add to your office rotation, this high-rise, cigarette-style pair from Forcast is essential for all year-round style. Sizes: 4 – 16 Key features: High rise pants

Fixed waistband with belt loops

Front panelled detailing Also available at: $89.99 from The Iconic SHOP NOW

02 Brilliant Basics Women’s Regular Length Straight Work Pant $20 at Big W For a more budget-friendly option, these classic straight-style pants from Big W are a great choice. With dual side pockets and a clasp and zipper closure, they’re perfect for everyday wear. Sizes: 6 – 18 Key features: Dual side pockets

Regular length

Straight style SHOP NOW

03 Tia Pull On Pant $199 at Saba Reviewers love this pair because it has a “comfortable waist” and is a “good everyday suit pant that you can wear with outfits that you don’t want to tuck in a top into.” Sizes: 4 – 16 Colours: black, chocolate, hazelnut, ink, sky, stone and truffle Key features: Slim fit

Stretch fabrication

Comfortable elasticised waistband SHOP NOW

04 Kayla Linen Pintuck Pant $160 at JAG Made from 100 per cent linen, these pants are perfect as we transition into warmer days for a relaxed and easy fit. Sizes: 6 – 16 Colours: chocolate and pink Key features: Shank button and zip closure

Mid rise

Full length SHOP NOW

05 Flannel Barrel Leg Pants $54 (usually $67) at ASOS With flannel detailing and buttoned at the cuff, this pair is the ultimate choice for a tapered fit. Sizes: 4 – 18 Key features: High rise

Stretch-back waistband

Functional pockets SHOP NOW

