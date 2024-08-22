Considering we spend the majority of our week in the office, finding the perfect pair of work pants is absolutely vital.
Not only can the right pair of workwear pants solve our biggest issue in the morning (deciding what to wear, of course), but it can also be the key to comfort, style, and most importantly, versatility.
Whether it be that perfect pair of black trousers to see you through all seasons, or breathable linen to get you through warmer days, we’ve found the best workwear pants for women.
The best workwear pants for women in Australia
01
Elodie High Cigarette Pants
$89.99 at Forcast
If you’re looking for the perfect pair of black work pants to add to your office rotation, this high-rise, cigarette-style pair from Forcast is essential for all year-round style.
Sizes: 4 – 16
Key features:
- High rise pants
- Fixed waistband with belt loops
- Front panelled detailing
Also available at:
- $89.99 from The Iconic
02
Brilliant Basics Women’s Regular Length Straight Work Pant
$20 at Big W
For a more budget-friendly option, these classic straight-style pants from Big W are a great choice. With dual side pockets and a clasp and zipper closure, they’re perfect for everyday wear.
Sizes: 6 – 18
Key features:
- Dual side pockets
- Regular length
- Straight style
03
Tia Pull On Pant
$199 at Saba
Reviewers love this pair because it has a “comfortable waist” and is a “good everyday suit pant that you can wear with outfits that you don’t want to tuck in a top into.”
Sizes: 4 – 16
Colours: black, chocolate, hazelnut, ink, sky, stone and truffle
Key features:
- Slim fit
- Stretch fabrication
- Comfortable elasticised waistband
04
Kayla Linen Pintuck Pant
$160 at JAG
Made from 100 per cent linen, these pants are perfect as we transition into warmer days for a relaxed and easy fit.
Sizes: 6 – 16
Colours: chocolate and pink
Key features:
- Shank button and zip closure
- Mid rise
- Full length
05
Flannel Barrel Leg Pants
$54 (usually $67) at ASOS
With flannel detailing and buttoned at the cuff, this pair is the ultimate choice for a tapered fit.
Sizes: 4 – 18
Key features:
- High rise
- Stretch-back waistband
- Functional pockets
Related links:
- Power dressing has never been easier thanks to these chic blazers
- Jeans, nice top, full wallet: The best denim styles under $100 on the market right now