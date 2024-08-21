All runners know the struggle of finding shoes that provide the comfort and support you need in order to get the most out of your workout.

To help lighten the load, we’ve rounded up the best cushioned running shoes on the market right now, to have you feeling confident in your stride.

The best cushioned running shoes to shop in Australia in 2024

01 New Balance Fresh Foam X 880v14 $230 at The Iconic With superior underfoot cushioning and a structured and supportive upper, these New Balance runners will be your reliable new best friend on your next run. Thanks to its sleek black design, this pair of running shoes will also match perfectly with any of your activewear! Sizes: 5, 5.5, 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5, 10, 10.5, 11, 12 Colours: Black, Gulf Red, Sea Salt, White, Dark Arctic Grey, Reflection, Quarry Blue, Grey Matter Key features: Fresh Foam X delivers incredible comfort

Neutral cushioning

Round toe

02 HOKA Rincon 3 Womens Running Shoes $219.99 at Rebel HOKA is renowned as one of the best brands in the game in terms of cushioned running shoes. This pair is exceptionally lightweight with extensive cushioning, so you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for speed. Sizes: 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5, 10, 11 Colours: White Key features: Vented mesh upper for exceptional breathability

Asymmetrical tongue for an easy, comfortable fit

Compression-moulded foam midsole

03 Asics GEL Cumulus 26 Womens Running Shoes $219.99 at Rebel This pair of Asics running shoes have been created using innovative GEL technology to deliver the softest landing sensation possible, making it perfect for running. Plus, the pastel colour makes them a super cute addition to your wardrobe! Sizes: 7, 7.5, 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5, 10, 11 Colours: Lilac, Black, White/Grey, White/Mint Key features: Engineered mesh upper delivers a comfortable and breathable fit

PureGEL technology used in the midsole to absorb impacts

Cushioning creates responsive rebound

04 Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit 3 Womens Running Shoes $259.99 at Rebel Nike designed this pair of runners to reduce injury through increased foam. The thick slab of cushioning is super soft and bouncy, offering ultimate support on impact. Sizes: 7, 7.5, 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5, 10, 11 Colours: White, Black/Grey, Black/Purple, Lilac/White, Grey/Gold, Grey/Purple, White/Blue, White/Gold, White/Pink Key features: Lightweight and breathable

Billow cables in the midfoot enhance stability and support

High stacked foam in the midsole creates responsive cushioning on every step

05 ON Cloudrunner 2 Womens $239.99 at The Athlete’s Foot The ON Cloudrunner 2 is ideal for everyday runs, providing support every step of the way. The high abrasion rubber pads and superfoam provide enhanced support and cushioning while remaining lightweight. Sizes: 5, 5.5, 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5, 10, 10.5, 11 Colours: Frost White, Shadow Lima, Eclipse Black, Nimbus Blueberry, Undued Green Key features: Plush padding interior for maximum comfort

Lightweight and breathable engineered mesh upper

Durable high abrasion rubber pads are strategically placed in high impact areas to absorb shock and provide traction

06 SOFTRIDE Mayve Women’s Running Shoes $130 at Puma This pair of runners use a SOFTRIDE foam to ensure all-around comfort. It’s sleek and trendy design also allows you to enjoy fashion without sacrificing comfort and support on your runs. Sizes: 5, 5.5, 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5, 10, 10.5, 11 Colours: White/Pink, Black/White Key features: Soft foam designed for all-day cushioning and comfort

Lace closure

Zoned rubber traction

Is it good to run with cushioned shoes?

If you’re an avid runner, you would know that being comfortable is key to success.

Cushioned shoes are optimal for running as they can help your feet, muscles, and joints stay supported.

Many running shoes these days are created with innovative cushioning technology to ensure maximum comfort while also not sacrificing speed.