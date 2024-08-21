  •  
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Have confidence in your stride thanks to the best cushioned running shoes on the market

You'll be ready to pound the pavement with these picks.
Brand logo of Now to Love
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke Profile

All runners know the struggle of finding shoes that provide the comfort and support you need in order to get the most out of your workout.

To help lighten the load, we’ve rounded up the best cushioned running shoes on the market right now, to have you feeling confident in your stride.

The best cushioned running shoes to shop in Australia in 2024

01

New Balance Fresh Foam X 880v14

$230 at The Iconic

With superior underfoot cushioning and a structured and supportive upper, these New Balance runners will be your reliable new best friend on your next run.

Thanks to its sleek black design, this pair of running shoes will also match perfectly with any of your activewear!

Sizes: 5, 5.5, 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5, 10, 10.5, 11, 12

Colours: Black, Gulf Red, Sea Salt, White, Dark Arctic Grey, Reflection, Quarry Blue, Grey Matter

Key features:

  • Fresh Foam X delivers incredible comfort
  • Neutral cushioning
  • Round toe
  • Lace closure
SHOP NOW

02

HOKA Rincon 3 Womens Running Shoes

$219.99 at Rebel

HOKA is renowned as one of the best brands in the game in terms of cushioned running shoes.

This pair is exceptionally lightweight with extensive cushioning, so you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for speed.

Sizes: 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5, 10, 11

Colours: White

Key features:

  • Vented mesh upper for exceptional breathability
  • Asymmetrical tongue for an easy, comfortable fit
  • Compression-moulded foam midsole
  • 5mm heel-to-toe drop
SHOP NOW

03

Asics GEL Cumulus 26 Womens Running Shoes

$219.99 at Rebel

This pair of Asics running shoes have been created using innovative GEL technology to deliver the softest landing sensation possible, making it perfect for running.

Plus, the pastel colour makes them a super cute addition to your wardrobe!

Sizes: 7, 7.5, 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5, 10, 11

Colours: Lilac, Black, White/Grey, White/Mint

Key features:

  • Engineered mesh upper delivers a comfortable and breathable fit
  • PureGEL technology used in the midsole to absorb impacts
  • Cushioning creates responsive rebound
  • Outside delivers enhanced comfort and traction
SHOP NOW

04

Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit 3 Womens Running Shoes

$259.99 at Rebel

Nike designed this pair of runners to reduce injury through increased foam.

The thick slab of cushioning is super soft and bouncy, offering ultimate support on impact.

Sizes: 7, 7.5, 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5, 10, 11

Colours: White, Black/Grey, Black/Purple, Lilac/White, Grey/Gold, Grey/Purple, White/Blue, White/Gold, White/Pink

Key features:

  • Lightweight and breathable
  • Billow cables in the midfoot enhance stability and support
  • High stacked foam in the midsole creates responsive cushioning on every step
  • Outsole delivers traction where it’s needed most
SHOP NOW

05

ON Cloudrunner 2 Womens

$239.99 at The Athlete’s Foot

The ON Cloudrunner 2 is ideal for everyday runs, providing support every step of the way.

The high abrasion rubber pads and superfoam provide enhanced support and cushioning while remaining lightweight.

Sizes: 5, 5.5, 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5, 10, 10.5, 11

Colours: Frost White, Shadow Lima, Eclipse Black, Nimbus Blueberry, Undued Green

Key features:

  • Plush padding interior for maximum comfort
  • Lightweight and breathable engineered mesh upper
  • Durable high abrasion rubber pads are strategically placed in high impact areas to absorb shock and provide traction
  • Cushioning absorbs impact and reduces strain, and adapts to your running style
SHOP NOW

06

SOFTRIDE Mayve Women’s Running Shoes

$130 at Puma

This pair of runners use a SOFTRIDE foam to ensure all-around comfort.

It’s sleek and trendy design also allows you to enjoy fashion without sacrificing comfort and support on your runs.

Sizes: 5, 5.5, 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5, 10, 10.5, 11

Colours: White/Pink, Black/White

Key features:

  • Soft foam designed for all-day cushioning and comfort
  • Lace closure
  • Zoned rubber traction
  • 9mm heel-to-toe drop
SHOP NOW

Is it good to run with cushioned shoes?

If you’re an avid runner, you would know that being comfortable is key to success.

Cushioned shoes are optimal for running as they can help your feet, muscles, and joints stay supported.

Many running shoes these days are created with innovative cushioning technology to ensure maximum comfort while also not sacrificing speed.

Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Profile Charlotte Knoke

Charlotte Knoke is a digital content producer working across Now To Love, Woman’s Day and TV Week at Are Media. She writes about all things entertainment and lifestyle and has a keen interest in pop culture, royals, fashion, books, travel and women’s sport. Charlotte graduated from the University of Technology Sydney in 2023 with a Bachelor of Communication where she majored in Public Communication and minored in Social and Political Sciences. She has previously worked at a wide variety of companies including Netball Australia, Booktopia, Sportsgirl and Women’s Sport Australia. At these various companies, Charlotte gained valuable experience in a range of different areas including marketing, communication, social media, copywriting, public relations and journalism. In her current role as a digital content producer, Charlotte particularly enjoys writing about the latest TV shows, celebrity news, fashion picks, upcoming movies, shopping content and news about both the British and international royal families.

Related stories

Unwind and relax with your favourite magazine!

Huge savings plus FREE home delivery

Subscribe TODAY