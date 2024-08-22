Stan’s newest psychological crime thriller, Critical Incident, is a show that features a stellar cast with some familiar faces.

The gripping series is inspired by the creator’s real life experiences as a lawyer in Sydney.

Akshay Khanna stars in Critical Incident. (Credit: Stan)

Critical Incident is a six-part series that explores themes of racial profiling and police ethics in Australia. Set across multiple suburbs in Western Sydney, the psychological thriller is inspired by creator Sarah Bassiuoni’s experiences working as a lawyer in the juvenile justice system.

The show’s official description reads, “While on patrol for a teenage suspect, Senior Constable Zilficar ‘Zil’ Ahmed pursues Dalia, and in the chaos and confusion of the pursuit, a bystander is critically injured. Zil’s world comes crashing down when he discovers Dalia was in fact not the perpetrator.

The immense guilt over the bystander’s injuries, coupled with the pressure of the critical incident investigation and the public scrutiny, creates an unbearable burden for Zil. Encouraged by his brothers in blue, Zil becomes obsessed with pinning something on Dalia.

Zoë Boe is joined by Jai Waetford in the show. (Credit: Stan)

Spearheading the cast are Akshay Khanna and Zoë Boe who portray Senior Constable Zilficar Ahmed and Dalia Tun respectively. Khanna is most well-known for Polite Society, while Boe is known for The Tree.

Also featuring in the cast are Roxie Mohebbl (Shortland Street) as Senior Constable Sandra Ali, Hunter Page-Lochard (The Newsreader) as Ty Rgan, Jackson Heywood (Home And Away) as Senior Constable Greg Hall, Zindzi Okenyo (Wolf Like Me) as Inspector Ivy Tsuma, Simone Kessell (Yellowjackets) as Detective Edith Barcelos, and Erik Thomson (Packed to the Rafters) as Superintendent Trevor Latt.

Another cast member is Jai Waetford, who shot to fame as a 14-year-old contestant on X Factor Australia in 2013.

Jai has continued to pursue a music career, but diverged to acting in 2016 when he appeared in 50 episodes of Australian soap Neighbours.

Critical Incident marks his first acting gig in eight years, and he portrays Hayden Broadis.

Loading the player...

The filming locations for the series include Western Sydney suburbs such as Blacktown, Granville, Parramatta, and Greenacre.

All six episodes of Critical Incident are now available to stream on Stan in Australia, with the show premiering on 12 August 2024.