There is a silent epidemic taking over – and it is western TV shows with swoon-worthy and admittedly very grumpy cowboys at the helm.
Western-themed movies isn’t a genre that’s particularly new to the entertainment industry, but Hollywood has taken a new approach to the genre and it has romance lovers drooling.
But why has there been such an increase in the amount of Western TV shows being released?
We’d hate to point the finger, but Yellowstone undeniably kicked off the obsession, particularly after watching the lovable antics of on-screen couple Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly).
Below, TV WEEK has rounded up all the western shows that have been released and where to watch them, plus other cowboy inspired programs that should be on your radar.
Yellowstone
Stan
Perhaps it is cliché to kick off the TV WEEK round up with Yellowstone, but it would just be disrespectful to not put this cowboy TV show first.
Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by its patriarch, John (Kevin Costner), fighting to protect the Montana ranch with his four children, Lee (Dave Annable), Beth (Kelly Reilly), Jamie (Wes Bentley), and Kayce (Luke Grimes).
Featuring an incredible five seasons, Yellowstone came to an end in late 2024 which means its perfect for those seeking a binge-worthy TV series.
All seasons of Yellowstone are available for streaming on Stan in Australia.
Landman
The western drama, Landman may only have one season – which aired in 2024 – but a second season has been confirmed, and is expected to release in November 2025.
Set in the heart of West Texas, Landman is a story of ambition and betrayal of the oil industry. Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), attempts to ensure his company is at the top during a feul boom, but there are other parties who want a piece of this billion-dollar fortune.
Joining the series is Michelle Randolp as Aynsley Norris, Ali Larter as Angela, Demi Moore as Cami Miller, Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Falcone and Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris.
Landman is available for streaming on Paramount Plus in Australia.
1883
Off the back of Yellowstone’s international success came two spin-off series, the first being 1883. Travelling back a few generations in the Dutton family line, viewers are introduced to Elsa Dutton (Isabel May), James Dillard Dutton (Tim McGraw), Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill), and Claire Dutton (Dawn Olivieri).
The Dutton family flee poverty in Texas through the Great Plains and onto Montana, where they hope to build a better life. In the first, and only, season viewers are treated to lawless lands, vicious gunfights and danger. But ultimately, 1883 tells the original story of the Yellowstone ranch.
1883 is available for streaming on Paramount Plus in Australia.
1923
Following on from 1883, is 1923 – where the surviving son of James and Margaret Dutton, John Dutton Sr grows up to become the patriarch of the Dutton family in this spin-off. Joining the Dutton line is John’s brother Spencer (Brandon Sklenar), Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford), and his wife Cara (Helen Mirren)
With a new series, comes new problems. This generation of Duttons face historic droughts, the end of the Prohibition, the Great Depression, and pandemics.
A second season of 1923 dropped in February 2025, however, there will be no third season according to the shows creator, Taylor Sheridan.
All seasons of 1923 are available for streaming on Paramount Plus in Australia.
Territory
Netflix
Dubbed the Australian version of Yellowstone, Territory was a hit upon its release in October 2024. Starring some local favourites, including Anna Torv, Sam Corlett, Robert Taylor.
The neo-Western featured six episodes before being cancelled by Netflix in February 2025.
In an ultimate battle for land, power and family legacy, Territory saw generational clashes threatening to tear the Lawson family apart after the Marianne Station was left without a successor.
Territory is available for streaming on Netflix in Australia.
Walker
Stan
Another binge-worthy watch! Starring Jared Padalecki as Ranger Cordell Walker, Walker has an incredible four seasons before sadly being cancelled due to a change in CW’s programming strategy.
Cordell Walker returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years. But as a widowed father of two, he soon discovered there’s harder work to be done at home.
Featuring in the western series is Keegan Allen as Liam Walker, Lindsey Morgan as Micki Ramirez, Molly Hagan as Abeline Walker, Violet Brinson as Stella Walker, and Coby Bell as Larry James.
All four seasons of Walker are available for streaming on Stan in Australia.