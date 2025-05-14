There is a silent epidemic taking over – and it is western TV shows with swoon-worthy and admittedly very grumpy cowboys at the helm.

Western-themed movies isn’t a genre that’s particularly new to the entertainment industry, but Hollywood has taken a new approach to the genre and it has romance lovers drooling.

But why has there been such an increase in the amount of Western TV shows being released?

We’d hate to point the finger, but Yellowstone undeniably kicked off the obsession, particularly after watching the lovable antics of on-screen couple Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly).

Below, TV WEEK has rounded up all the western shows that have been released and where to watch them, plus other cowboy inspired programs that should be on your radar.

