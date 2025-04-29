Three weeks into Ali Larter’s relationship with Hayes MacArthur, she confessed her dreams of marrying him – which came true two years later when the actor dropped down onto one knee.

Hayes and Ali first met in 2005 while filming the comedy film, National Lampoon’s Homo Erectus and have been by each other’s side ever since.

(Credit: Instagram)

Ali, 49, quickly earned an impressive reputation in Hollywood after starring in Legally Blonde, Final Destination and most recently, Landman which has been praised by viewers across the globe and was recently renewed for a second season.

Her husband, Hayes, 48, is also well-known in the entertainment industry after starring in The Game Plan alongside Dwayne Johnson, She’s Out of My League and Life as We Know It.

Despite their standings in Hollywood, Ali and Hayes have recently kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

They announced their engagement in 2007, with an intimate ceremony at Hayes’ parents home in Kennebunkport in Maine, US later in August 2009.

“Since I was 15 years old, all I wanted was to find the guy I was going to marry. My heart got broken so many times because I put so much pressure on it. And then… I got blindsided,” she told Cosmopolitan in 2009.

(Credit: Instagram)

“[He] showed me the way, and all was right. This is how it’s supposed to be.”

Just over a year later on December 20, 2010, they welcomed their first child together, a son named Theordore “Teddy” Hayes MacArthur.

The Resident Evil actress kept her pregnancy a secret at the time, telling PEOPLE in 2010, “it was a very private time for my and my husband and something that I just wasn’t ready to share.”

After a few years as a trio, the family expanded with the arrival of Vivienne Margaret MacArthur on January 15, 2015.

Despite being a few months old at the time, Ali confessed she could already tell the difference between her two children.

(Credit: Instagram)

“It’s amazing for me to see the difference between having a little girl and a little boy,” she told PEOPLE in August 2015.

“My daughter is already so observant. You can give her a book and she will just sit and really look through it and touch it and explore it … she’s just like a sweet little angel.”

“Where my son was really like, ‘Look at me, talk to me, play with me, give me your attention.’ He is just a force of nature.”

While celebrating their tenth anniversary in 2019, Ali revealed just how enamoured she is with Hayes in a tribute to Instagram.

(Credit: Instagram)

“I’ve tried to express myself and all the words feel silly or cliche. Really, all I want you to know, is that I love you deeply,” she wrote.

“And I cherish the life we’ve created and the beautiful babies we brought into this world. I would choose you again. Everyday. Happy 10th anniversary.”

In 2020, the family relocated to Idaho but have continued to frequently visit California and Texas.

“I think to be able to have stability outside of the business, so I’m not constantly looking at a mirror of my life, has been very refreshing,” she told Elle US in January 2025.

“You don’t beep your horn there. There’s a patience that comes with that, and I like that.”

