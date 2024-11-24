It begins as a fluffy story with a soccer team of talented high school players, who turn into savages after their plane crashes and leaves them stranded.

It is a story that arguably no one saw coming, to the point where we wonder how the brilliant minds came up with it – which is also why Yellowjackets has become one of the most popular programs.

Yellowjackets returns for season three.

Season two of Yellowjackets was left on the ultimate cliff-hanger but rest assured season three is well on its way with production beginning in mid-May.

So what do we know about Yellowjackets season three? Continue scrolling to read as we answer all of your burning questions.

What is the plot for season three?

With the girls’ cabin burning down at the end of season two, seemingly lit by Coach Ben, the team will be forced to look for shelter – in the middle of winter. Not to mention Lottie names Natalie as their new leader, which ruffles some feathers.

Meanwhile, in present-day, the adults are reunited which turns sour when Misty accidentally kills Natalie – in stead of protecting her. Now, she must live with the guilt.

Co-creator Lyle teased some details on the ten-episode third season while speaking to TheWrap in March 2024.

Paramount+ confirmed season three with this image of the script.

“The girls have been out there for a while—and they’re thriving. We’re in the midst of [writing] right now. I don’t want to give too much away. I always get in trouble,” she said.

“I will say we see Season 3 as a little bit of a return to Season 1 in terms of the vibe, though.”

When does season three of Yellowjackets release?

There were a few significant delays following the SAG-AFTRA strikes, which caused countless delays in production. However, Paramount+ has confirmed the third season of Yellowjackets will debut with two episodes on February 14, 2025.

Who is the cast for Yellowjackets season three?

Returning to their roles will be the main cast members including Melanie Lynskey (Shauna), Christina Ricci (Misty) and Tawny Cypress (Taissa). Plus their teenager counterparts Sophie Nelisse, Samantha Hanratty, Jasmin Savoy Brown respectively, additionally Courtney Eaton (teen Lottie) and Liv Hewson (teen Van).

Newcomers, Simone Kessell (Lottie), Lauren Ambrose (Van) and Elijah Wood will also reprise there roles.

Additional cast for Yellowjackets season three include Steven Kruger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, and Sophie Thatcher.

Where to watch Yellowjackets in Australia:

Whether your eager for a rewatch or wanting to start Yellowjackets ahead of the new season there are a few options on where to watch the series in Australia.

Both seasons are available for streaming on Prime Video and Paramount+.

Stream Yellowjackets on Paramount Plus from $9.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial or,

Stream Yellowjackets on Prime Video from $6.58/mth, with a 30-day free trial.

