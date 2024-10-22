Fans across the globe rejoiced when they discovered the beloved 2019 movie, Top End Wedding would be transformed into an eight-part series titled, Top End Bub.

The return of the romantic comedy series was announced in April, brought to life by co-creators Joshua Tyler and Miranda Tapsell.

(Credit: Prime Video)

Best known for her role in The Sapphires, Miranda will reprise her role as Lauren who is now an Indigenous lawyer ticking off life goals in Adelaide. While her husband Ned, played by Gwilym Lee who is also returning to the gig, makes fresh croissants.

Also reprising their roles is Ursula Yovich and Huw Higginson as Lauren’s parents Daffy and Travor respectively; Shari Sebbens as Ronelle; Elaine Crombie as Dana; and Tracy Mann as Ned’s mum, Annie.

However, there are a bunch of fresh faces joining the project including former Neighbours star Brooke Satchwell, Guy Simon, Clarence Ryan, Rob Collins, and Gladys-May Kelly as Taya.

(Credit: Prime Video)

So, what will Top End Bub explore for lovebirds Ned and Lauren?

Their peaceful lives are turned upside down when Lauren’s eight-year-old niece is orphaned. Reluctantly they abandon their city dreams and move to Top End to raise the child.

The series will follow the challenges of being unexpecting parents, all the while trying to maintain their marriage.

Speaking on its return, lead actress Miranda shared her excitement to fans in April.

“We‘re back, baby! Top End Wedding is getting its own spin off series on @primevideoaunz, Top End Bub,” she wrote. “I’m so excited to be headed back to the territory. Can’t wait to show you all what we’ve made.”

Top End Bub, produced by Goalpost Pictures and directed by Christian Van Vuuren and Shari Sebbens, began filming sometime in May 2024 in the Northern Territory and Adelaide.

Prime Video has confirmed its release for 2025 in Australia and New Zealand, but the streaming giant has not yet confirmed the specific premiere date.

Stream Top End Bub on Prime Video from $6.58/mth, with a 30-day free trial.

