Sensational television series, The Twelve starring Australian icon Sam Neill has been renewed for a third season.

The award-winning series only just finished airing its second season, which captivated audiences nation-wide once more, when Binge and Screenwest confirmed a new season was on its way.

(Credit: Binge)

In mid-September, Binge confirmed the Original drama series began production in Western Australia. The second season of The Twelve was the biggest production to ever take place in WA.

This new season will be set in the Margaret River region and Perth areas including Parliament House and the ABC Studios.

Reprising his role as the legal eagle, Brett Colby is Sam Neill. However, Binge is yet to confirm if additional cast members will be returning for the eight-episode third season.

(Credit: Binge)

Additionally, it has not revealed the plot for the upcoming season, however given The Twelve’s unique concept, it is assured twelve new jurors will wrestle with their duty as they deliver a verdict and battle their own personal problems.

Speaking upon the announcement, Foxtel Group Commissioner & Executive Director, Entertainment Content Alison Hurbert-Burns said: “The Twelve has been a favourite of Foxtel and Binge audiences and following that success we’re thrilled to commission a third season of this premium award-winning drama.

“After such a good experience filming The Twelve season 2 in WA last year, it’s great to be back and this time, taking audiences to Margaret River and Western Australia’s dramatic South West coast.”

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia, Michael Brooks said it was “fantastic” to show off the nations beautiful landscape.

“It’s been fantastic to see seasons 1 and 2 of The Twelve take off with both Australian and global audiences, showcasing not only our beautiful country, but also the depth of our local screen production talent,” they said.

