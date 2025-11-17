Janette breaks silence on Golden Bachelor finale, revealing suprise first text she made after being dumped

For Janette, the Golden Bachelor ending was unexpected.

The 61-year-old grandmother arrived in South Africa on the eve of the final episode, believing she would be the winner of Barry ‘Bear’ Myrden’s heart.

But once she reunited with the father of two for the finale, she quickly relalised she was wrong.

Janette has admitted she was blindsided during the finale.

“When I got up there and I looked into his eyes, I saw a bit of sadness,” she told 9Entertainment. “I hadn’t kind of mindfully prepared anything for him not choosing me. I felt on that day he was going to choose me.”

Admitting she was totally “blindsided” when Bear didn’t choose her, Janette revealed she felt like a “fool” after making it to the final two, only to be left heartbroken.

Now, as she speaks publicly for the first time since the finale aired and Australia watched Bear choose Sunny, Janette has vowed to be protective of her heart moving forward.

The season finale saw Bear choose Sunny over Janette.

In her interview with the publication, Janette revealed she hasn’t been in contact with Bear since he chose Sunny in South Africa.

“I just wanted to run from that because I held back my tears, I put my wall up, and I thought, just be strong,” she said of the moment Bear broke the news to her. “I wanted to go hide somewhere and have my little cry.”

“Bear’s connection with Sunny was almost from the word go.”

Now, rewatching the season, Janette admits she hadn’t realised how strong the connection between Bear and Sunny was.

“Seeing it play out, Bear’s connection with Sunny was almost from the word go and I think Sunny probably kept a lot of it to herself which is admirable as well,” she told the publication.

While Janette may not be in contact with Bear following the show, she revealed she had no hard feelings towards Sunny, whom she sent a message to following filming.

“I messaged Sunny because I was genuinely happy for her,” she explained. “I realised in the end she was in love with him, and I wished her well, and I wished them a happy life together and whatever comes from it.”

” I walked away with 19 friends.”

Now, after rewatching the season and spending a few months to find closure, Janette is ready to move on.

“I’ve been on my own for a while but I would like to date somebody and hopefully I can keep my heart open and tell them how I feel, in time of course,” she told the publication.

Although it may not have been the happily ever after she expected, Janette has no regrets following her experience.

“I gained more than I lost. I walked away with 19 friends and a beautiful experience and I still believe in fairytales, I’ve just got to wait for mine,” she explained, before admitting she would be more than happy to be the lead in a potential season of The Golden Bachelorette.

