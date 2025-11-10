Could a Golden Bachelorette be next? Samantha Armytage spills on show’s future

We had The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and now, The Golden Bachelor – but could a Golden Bachelorette soon hit our screens?
Australian fans of the Bachelor franchise are hopeful the format could come Down Under following its success in America, and they already have their leading lady picked.
The last week of The Golden Bachelor saw transformation coach Jan Herman eliminated in a heartbreaking rose ceremony before the hometown dates.
“I definitely deserve love, and I know that,” she remarked in her final interview on the show.
Now, fans are calling for the 66-year-old to get a second chance at love.
Will there be a Golden Bachelorette in Australia?
The idea of a Golden Bachelorette hitting our screens in the future isn’t completely left of field. The first season of The Golden Bachelor in the US in 2023 spawned a spin-off titled The Golden Bachelorette the following year, which starred former contestant Joan Vassos.
Contestants from both ‘Golden’ series went on to star in another successful franchise: Bachelor in Paradise.
There’s no denying the Bachelor franchise loves a spin-off, and some of Australia’s favourite Bachie seasons have followed leading ladies on the search for love (who can forget Sophie Monk’s season?!).
But, is it likely that a spin-off could come from the divisive debut season that followed Barry ‘Bear’ Myrden? Well, according to show host Samantha Armytage, it’s not completely off the table.
“As we say with this show, you don’t know what the future holds,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle earlier this year.
“So I think let’s just get The Golden Bachelor’s inaugural Australian season to air and see how that goes, but I think there is a bright future ahead for this show.”