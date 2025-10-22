EXCLUSIVE: Why The Block’s Brit and Taz are feuding with Ben and Em. “The green eyed monster crept in”

Adrian Portelli’s surprise visit to House 1 has caused a rift on the set of The Block.

Despite saying he wouldn’t appear on this season of the long-running home renovation show, the property investor was recently spotted secretly visiting House 1.

Last week, the billionaire appeared in a TikTok which showed him being interviewed by real estate agent Jamee Favorito in a distinct wine cellar, which eagle-eyed Block fans immediately recognised as the wine cellar Ben and Em put in House 1.

Now, a source exclusively tells Woman’s Day the visit has “destroyed” the friendship between House 1’s Ben and Em and House 3’s Brit and Taz, who were jealous that Adrian visited their best mates’ house and not theirs.

Adrian Portelli was caught secretly visiting House 1. Credit: TikTok.

“I think it is fair to say the green-eyed monster crept in,” our source confirms.

The real estate mogul’s visit to the set also reportedly caused unrest amongst the rest of the cast, who had been told that Adrian would not be involved in the show at all this season.

After his visit, some of the contestants reached out directly to Adrian and tried to convince him to look at their houses as well.

“Every contestant was sliding into his DMs,” the insider reveals. “They were all desperate to get his attention and convince him to come to their auction. It’s become a bit of a running joke, everyone’s trying to be his best friend.”

Britt and Taz became close to Emma and Ben on the set. Credit: Channel 9.

“He didn’t see anything on the day, it was just a friendly chat about young families but he’s since seen messages that suggest a bit of competition – and tension’s crept in,” they added.

Adrian snapped up all five houses at last year’s auction, may have just dropped in as a favour to Aaron Hill from Ray White Real Estate, who asked him to take a look at the property.

“Adrian went along as a friendly gesture,” spills our source. “He wasn’t scouting houses to buy. It was simply a quick visit.”

While this year’s contestants might be hoping Adrian is going to show up at the last minute at the auction, our insiders say the property investor has already decided that none of the properties are for him.

“He looked at the houses, appreciated the work but they’re not his style and the price point is too high,” the insider confirms.

