Foreman Dan unleashes on unrealistic reserve prices after The Block 2025 auction shock

The Block’s resident foreman, Dan Reilly, has unleashed his unfiltered thoughts on Sunday’s nail-biting – and for some, heartbreaking – auction finale, saying the show’s disappointing results all came down to one thing: unrealistic reserve prices.

In what has become one of the most dramatic conclusions in recent memory, only three of the five homes in the Daylesford series managed to sell under the hammer.

Even then, most contestants walked away with slim pickings – or nothing at all.

(Credit: Nine)

Dan didn’t mince words when fans flooded his Instagram comments after the episode aired.

“Who did the reserve prices?” one viewer demanded, to which Dan replied, “Someone who hopefully won’t be doing it again.”

Another fan voiced frustration over the outcome, writing, “Aren’t you upset that two houses haven’t won any money? The reserves are just too high!”

Dan replied, “I am gutted for them.”

(Credit: Nine)

And he had good reason to be gutted. Despite a strong turnout of bidders – including powerhouse Danny Wallis – the auctions failed to deliver the usual tone of excitement the series is known for.

The big winners of the night were Britt and Taz from Western Australia, who sold their house for $3.41 million. With a reserve of $2.99 million, they pocketed a tidy $420,000 profit, plus the $100,000 bonus prize, bringing their total winnings to $520,000.

Robby and Mat’s home sold for $3.099 million, netting them just $109,999, while Sonny and Alicia managed a modest $120,000 profit on their $3.06 million sale.

Both Emma and Ben and Han and Can failed to secure sales at all. Emma and Ben’s home stalled at their $2.99 million reserve, while Han and Can’s property also failed to attract a buyer.

The latter duo admitted they felt “physically sick” as their hopes of a life-changing payday disappeared before their eyes.

The outcome, while devastating for the contestants, didn’t surprise those who had raised eyebrows at the lofty price guides leading up to auction day. The five Daylesford properties had been marketed in the $3 million–$3.3 million range – a figure far above the local market’s reality.

According to PropTrack data from July, the median house price in Daylesford sits at just $820,000, making The Block’s expectations seem extremely ambitious.

For now, fans and contestants alike are left wondering whether The Block has lost touch with the real market.

