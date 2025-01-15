The unstoppable Jack Reacher, portrayed by Alan Ritchson, is returning for action-packed season three.
Prime Video’s Reacher, is inspired by Lee Child’s bestselling novels and has captivated audiences across the globe with its unique protagonist, former military policeman Jack.
As fans wait for the highly-anticipated third season of Reacher, we have answered all your burning questions about the series below.
What is the plot for Reacher season three?
Returning as the no-nonsense former military policemen with a strict moral compass – and is completely swoon-worthy – is Jack Reacher. He uses his history to solve high-profile cases after entering normal civilian life.
In January 2024, Alan confirmed the new season would be based on the seventh Reacher book titled Persuader. Following Jack as he is enlisted to help bring down a powerful drug kingpin.
Meanwhile, the season trailer showed Jack believing Quinn, who has committed terrible crimes as a military intelligence officer, is dead. Naturally, Jack is on a mission to track down Quinn.
According to the books, Jack forms a friendship with Richard, the younger member of the Beck family.
Who is the cast for season three?
Viewers will see a healthy mix of familiar and new faces in Reacher. Clearly, Alan will be reprising his role as Jack alongside Maria Stern as Frances Neagley.
Below, we’ve listed all the cast members in Reacher season three.
Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher
Sonya Cassidy as Susan Duffy
Oliver Richters as Paulie
Brian Tree as Quinn
Maria Sten as Frances Neagle
Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck
Johnny Barchtold as Richard Beck
Daniel David Stewart as Steven Elliot
Robert Montesinos as Guillermo Villanueva
When does Reacher season three release?
The third season of Reacher will be released on February 20, 2025 on Prime Video in Australia, with three episodes airing for its premiere and one episode dropping weekly afterwards.
Will there be a fourth season of Reacher?
Good news fans, after the second season became the most viewed release in Prime Video in 2023, Reacher was confirmed for a fourth season. According to Prime, filming for another season will begin in 2025.