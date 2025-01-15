Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment TV

Our favourite no-nonsense ex-military policeman, Jack Reacher returns for an action packed season three

Plus, some details about season four.
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Profile picture of Tia Thomas Profile

The unstoppable Jack Reacher, portrayed by Alan Ritchson, is returning for action-packed season three. 

Advertisement

Prime Video’s Reacher, is inspired by Lee Child’s bestselling novels and has captivated audiences across the globe with its unique protagonist, former military policeman Jack. 

prime video jack reacher season 3 cast
(Credit: Prime Video)

As fans wait for the highly-anticipated third season of Reacher, we have answered all your burning questions about the series below. 

What is the plot for Reacher season three?

Returning as the no-nonsense former military policemen with a strict moral compass – and is completely swoon-worthy – is Jack Reacher. He uses his history to solve high-profile cases after entering normal civilian life. 

Advertisement

In January 2024, Alan confirmed the new season would be based on the seventh Reacher book titled Persuader. Following Jack as he is enlisted to help bring down a powerful drug kingpin. 

Meanwhile, the season trailer showed Jack believing Quinn, who has committed terrible crimes as a military intelligence officer, is dead. Naturally, Jack is on a mission to track down Quinn. 

According to the books, Jack forms a friendship with Richard, the younger member of the Beck family. 

jack reacher season three plot
(Credit: Prime Video)
Advertisement

Who is the cast for season three?

Viewers will see a healthy mix of familiar and new faces in Reacher. Clearly, Alan will be reprising his role as Jack alongside Maria Stern as Frances Neagley.

Below, we’ve listed all the cast members in Reacher season three. 

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher

Sonya Cassidy as Susan Duffy

Advertisement

Oliver Richters as Paulie

Brian Tree as Quinn

Maria Sten as Frances Neagle

Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck

Advertisement
jack reacher season three
(Credit: Prime Video)

Johnny Barchtold as Richard Beck 

Daniel David Stewart as Steven Elliot 

Robert Montesinos as Guillermo Villanueva

Advertisement

When does Reacher season three release? 

The third season of Reacher will be released on February 20, 2025 on Prime Video in Australia, with three episodes airing for its premiere and one episode dropping weekly afterwards.

Will there be a fourth season of Reacher?

Good news fans, after the second season became the most viewed release in Prime Video in 2023, Reacher was confirmed for a fourth season. According to Prime, filming for another season will begin in 2025.

Profile picture of Tia Thomas
Profile Tia Thomas Senior Digital Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Communication, majoring in Journalism and Media Production, Tia began her career in media 2022. She writes on the Now To Love website, particularly for the legacy brand TV Week and manages its social media platforms. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer on Now To Love, writing predominately for TV Week while managing all its social media platforms. It is here she can combine her professional and personal passions for reality TV, drama, celebrity, Australian and International TV – and donning her favourite clothes for a red carpet to interview some of television’s best.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement