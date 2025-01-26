Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Neighbours spoilers: A shock pregnancy is about to rock Erinsborough

Baby bombshell.
Image of Chelsea in the airport with short blonde hair waved in a tight blue knit long sleeve dress.
Chelsea's secret is about to be exposed - what has she been hiding?
10

When Cara runs into Paul’s ex-fiancé in the airport who is heavily pregnant, she is concerned about how Terese will react. Could Paul be the father?

This week in Neighbours, Cara (Sara West) is on her way home to Erinsborough when she bumps into Chelsea (Viva Bianca) asking for an urgent favour.

Cara bumps into Chelsea at the airport. Cara is in the shot as she looks at Chelsea shocked and only the back of Chelsea's shoulder and head are visible.
Cara struggles with the secret of Chelsea’s pregnancy (Credit: 10)

“Chelsea needed somewhere to stay but having just had a hysterectomy, the shock of Chelsea’s pregnancy was too much for Cara, so she turns her away,” Sara tells TV WEEK.

Cara, who has just gone through her own health ordeal where she had to have an emergency hysterectomy to save her life, feels instant regret for turning away a mother-to-be in need.

She is also struggling to keep the information from her wife Remi (Naomi Rukavina) so confides in friend Nicolette (Hannah Monson) instead, who understands the gravity of this entire situation.

Chelsea stands in the airport with her suitcase in front of her and her hands on her pregnant belly while wearing a sky blue long sleeve bodycon knit dress
Chelsea sends Cara into sleuth mode after they “bump” into each other at the airport (Credit: 10)

Paul (Stefan Dennis) and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) have rekindled their romance and are on a strong path forward – and this revelation could derail their entire relationship for good.

“Cara’s sure Terese will blow her top when she finds out the truth,” Sara adds.

Cara and Nicolette search for Chelsea to get answers but are wary that those answers may cause some broken hearts on Ramsay Street.

