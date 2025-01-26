When Cara runs into Paul’s ex-fiancé in the airport who is heavily pregnant, she is concerned about how Terese will react. Could Paul be the father?

Advertisement

This week in Neighbours, Cara (Sara West) is on her way home to Erinsborough when she bumps into Chelsea (Viva Bianca) asking for an urgent favour.

Cara struggles with the secret of Chelsea’s pregnancy (Credit: 10)

“Chelsea needed somewhere to stay but having just had a hysterectomy, the shock of Chelsea’s pregnancy was too much for Cara, so she turns her away,” Sara tells TV WEEK.

Cara, who has just gone through her own health ordeal where she had to have an emergency hysterectomy to save her life, feels instant regret for turning away a mother-to-be in need.

Advertisement

She is also struggling to keep the information from her wife Remi (Naomi Rukavina) so confides in friend Nicolette (Hannah Monson) instead, who understands the gravity of this entire situation.

Chelsea sends Cara into sleuth mode after they “bump” into each other at the airport (Credit: 10)

Paul (Stefan Dennis) and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) have rekindled their romance and are on a strong path forward – and this revelation could derail their entire relationship for good.

“Cara’s sure Terese will blow her top when she finds out the truth,” Sara adds.

Advertisement

Cara and Nicolette search for Chelsea to get answers but are wary that those answers may cause some broken hearts on Ramsay Street.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use