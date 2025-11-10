Channel 7’s My Reno Rules hit by major setback as production kicks off

Channel Seven’s hotly anticipated renovation reality series My Reno Rules has only just begun filming, but the production is already in chaos!

The new show, which is direct competition for The Block, has reportedly hit a wall after builders uncovered asbestos inside not one, but both homes purchased for the series in suburban Melbourne.

(Credit: Instagram)

Sources close to the production told Daily Mail Australia that filming was abruptly shut down for two days in recent weeks while experts were brought in to safely remove the toxic material before work could resume.

“Filming was stopped for a couple of days and everyone was sent home,” one insider revealed.

The homes, located in the eastern suburb of Bulleen, were bought earlier this year by entrepreneur Adrian Portelli, who is both a sponsor and self-proclaimed “face” of the series.

Adrian reportedly purchased the two run-down properties, worth a combined $2.7 million, back in May through his company Xclusive Tech Pty Ltd – later “donating” them to the show.

(Credit: Seven)

The asbestos scare is just the latest setback for the project, which has been plagued by behind-the-scenes drama for months.

Produced by MasterChef creators Endemol Shine, My Reno Rules will feature four teams of renovators competing on two neighbouring houses, with celebrity vet Dr Chris Brown stepping in as solo host.

But according to insiders, production has been anything but smooth.

Just weeks after the show was announced in July, one builder reportedly walked off set following a “disagreement over payment,” forcing filming to be delayed.

The start date, originally slated for 26 September, was pushed back by nearly two months, with Seven later confirming construction would instead begin later this year.

In a statement provided to the outlet, a Seven spokesperson confirmed, “As part of the pre-production phase, there are continuing conversations with several builders. Construction will commence later this year, with the series premiering on Seven and 7plus in 2026.”

Adrian Portelli, who dramatically cut ties with Channel Nine’s The Block earlier this year after spending millions buying up contestant houses, has yet to publicly comment on the asbestos incident.

