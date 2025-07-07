Shortly after announcing the duo would be expanding with a baby on the way, My Kitchen Rules stars Hannah Campbell and Lawrence Murphy are engaged.

Hannah took to Instagram in July to reveal the exciting news, sharing photos of the stunning engagement ring and the pair sharing a kiss by the water.

(Credit: Instagram)

“THE EASIEST YES OF MY LIFE ❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️” she captioned the photos.

“Lawrence told me we were filming our gender reveal and then he proposed instead 😭😭😭❤️ Here’s to forever with my best friend ❤️

“I’m the luckiest girl in the world 💫,” she concluded.

Two weeks prior to the engagement news, they shared similar photos to Instagram to announce Hannah’s pregnancy. Lawrence was photographed kissing Hannah’s growing baby bump before the pair embraced in a hug on the beach.

“A little darling is on the way, due on a day that already holds so much love – @iamlawrencemurphy mum’s anniversary,” she wrote on June 22, 2025.

(Credit: Instagram)

Sharing a hilarious comment on the baby announcement was My Kitchen Rules judge Colin Fassnidge, writing: “Not sure if that’s just from eating dinner ? But if a baby congratulations.”

While we didn’t discover the gender of the baby, fans were over the moon with the soon-to-be wedding.

Fans and friends flooded the comment section with love and praise for the soon-to-be newly-weds.

“It’s ALL happening! Congrats guys,” The Bachelorette’s Carlin Sterritt wrote.

(Credit: Instagram)

Apples Never Fall actor, Oscar Millar wrote: “Beautiful!! so happy and can’t wait to be an Uncle!!!!!! Love you guys forever.”

“OH MY GOODNESS ❤️ this is YOUR year 🤍 congratulations lovers xx,” one friend wrote.

The lovebirds competed on the 14th season of the Channel Seven reality cooking program. Previously speaking to TV WEEK mid-competition in 2024, the pair revealed they were keen to hit some key milestone include babies and a wedding!

“We’ve got to wait until I’m 32 and then pop goes the weasel!” Hannah told TV WEEK at the time. “Because I love babies.”

