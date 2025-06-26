My Kitchen Rules’ Hannah Campbell and Lawrence Murphy have shared some very exciting news with fans this week.

The couple, who came sixth in the 2024 season of the popular reality show, are expecting their first child together!

“A little darling is on the way…” the couple announced on Instagram, alongside a carousel of photos from their maternity photoshoot.

The couple’s famous friends were quick to rush to the comments to congratulate them with MKR judge Colin Fassnidge joking, “Not sure if that’s just from eating dinner? But if a baby congratulations”.

MAFS’ Beck Zemek commented, “These photos are more adorable than I even imagined. So much love for the 3 of you! I can’t wait!”.

Lawrence later told Yahoo! Lifestyle that the baby’s due date of December has special meaning to him.

“December has always been a really challenging time of year with my mum’s anniversary and her birthday being on Christmas Day. For the first time in my life, December will be the best time of year as it is for many,” he told the publication. “I don’t believe in coincidences, and to me it feels like my mum giving us a Christmas gift.”

The couple had been dating for just 18 months when they entered the My Kitchen Rules competition last year to represent Western Australia. In their bio, they told fans they would get married if they won the show.

“It’s no secret I want to marry Hannah. If we won, we’d put the money towards a wedding and buying a house together. $100,000 is a lot of money and could really kickstart our lives together,” Lawrence said.

“Let’s make it official!” Hannah added.

Although this was their first time on reality TV as a couple, both Hannah and Lawrence had appeared on screen before.

Hannah was a housemate in the 2020 season of Big Brother, and Lawrence had appeared as an uncredited extra in the second season of The Twelve.

