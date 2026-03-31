The photo that proves MAFS’ Scott can’t get over Gia

Just when it looked like Scott had put the drama of Married At First Sight’s Homestays Week behind him, a set of new photos suggest otherwise.

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Spotted boarding a luxe sunset yacht party departing Melbourne’s Docklands – alongside a mix of reality TV faces from MAFS, Big Brother Australia and Love Island Australia – Scott appeared relaxed and social. But fans were quick to zero in on one very familiar accessory around his neck: the pink neck pillow.

The same one that sparked one of the most bizarre – and telling – arguments between Scott and Gia during their turbulent Homestays Week on MAFS this season.

(Credit: Media Mode) (Credit: Media Mode)

What should have been a minor moment quickly turned into a symbol of something much bigger. During her stay at Scott’s Gold Coast home, Gia didn’t hold back – criticising everything from the size of the property to its cleanliness, even admitting she “could not live there.”

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Off-camera, according to Scott, things were even harsher. He later revealed he felt “degraded” by the constant criticism, especially given he had built his life and business from the ground up.

But the tension reached a new level when Gia discovered the pink neck pillow in his wardrobe.

Assuming it belonged to an ex, she questioned his loyalty – a moment that left Scott completely blindsided.

But in reality, the story was far less scandalous. The pillow was his, picked up before a trip to Thailand with friends when pink was the only colour available.

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Still, the damage was done. For Scott, the issue wasn’t the pillow – it was the lack of trust.

(Credit: Nine)

Fast forward to now, and that same neck pillow making an appearance again is raising eyebrows for a different reason.

After all the drama it caused, most people would quietly retire the accessory and move on. Instead, he’s still holding onto it – and very publicly.

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So, is Scott really over it? That’s the question fans are now asking.

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