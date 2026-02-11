EXCLUSIVE: Former MAFS bride Jamie Marinos recaps explosive Revelations Week: “It created utter chaos”

Former Married At First Sight bride Jamie Marinos has shared her unfiltered thoughts on week two of the experiment – and according to her, the newly introduced “Revelations Week” delivered nothing short of chaos.

“This is a brand new week that they’ve introduced this year and it created utter chaos in the experiment,” Jamie told Woman’s Day while recapping the dramatic episodes.

Jamie weighed in on what she called “the spiciest task of the week” – a first for the franchise.

For the challenge, the men and women were separated and asked to publicly list the red flags and green flags in their partners.

“Now for the most part it was pretty peaceful – or started off that way anyways,” Jamie said.

“The plot twist in this was apparently Steve has many issues with Rebecca. He was not shy to list an abundance of red flags, meanwhile Rebecca is saying nothing but the nicest things and thinks their relationship is going from gold to platinum.”

Jamie noted that the moment left the group stunned.

“So this was really telling and quite shocking to the whole group and I really, really think Steve needs to be honest because it’s just unfair to Rebecca.”

(Credit: Nine)

While there were moments of growth and accountability, Jamie didn’t hold back when discussing what she saw as poor behaviour from some of the brides during the task.

“Another really key note I will say – I thought a lot of the girls’ behavior during this task was disgraceful,” she said.

According to Jamie, the atmosphere quickly turned hostile.

“It was not a girl’s girl environment. It was really disheartening to see the rude comments, the disrespect, the attack on people having an opinion.”

In a surprising twist, Jamie said she felt the grooms handled the situation with more maturity.

“It’s actually ironic that the men were demonstrating empathetic behavior, respectful behavior and honestly I think the women can learn a lot from the men this year just based on those tasks alone.”

