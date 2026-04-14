The real reason why Chris and Brook weren’t invited to the MAFS reunion!

As viewers continue to reel from the chaos that was the Married At First Sight (MAFS) reunion – many keen-eyed fans noticed that one couple, Chris Nield and Brook Crompton were absent from the final dinner party.

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“They [the producers] told Chris he wasn’t allowed to go,” a source tells Woman’s Day.

“He was upset, especially as Brook didn’t even go.”

Brooks too busy enjoying life with her fiance Harry to be dragged back into the MAFS drama. (Image: Instagram)

NOT IN BROOK’S BEST INTEREST

Ahead of the bombshell reunion dinner party, Brook took to Instagram to reveal the reason she decided to skip the dinner party as she’d just found out that she was pregnant with her first child with her fiance, Harry.

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“In the lead-up, I was contacted multiple times by producers via email and phone, encouraging me to attend,” the 28-year-old model from Queensland revealed.

“However, at that point i my life, I had just found out that Harry and I were expecting our first child. Given everything I had experienced, I made the decision that returning to that environment was not in my best interest.”

Initially, Brook claimed she decided to opt out of the reunion so she could attend a friend’s birthday instead.

“It was a close friend’s 30th and I didn’t want to miss it,” she revealed to Pedestrian.

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“I had about four producers call and beg, trying to get me there, even saying they hadn’t invited Chris. But honestly, I just couldn’t be bothered with the drama as well.”

Chris revealed he cried when he heard Filip and Stella got engaged! (Image: Instagram)

SICK OF MAFS!

While his TV ex-wife has found a slice of happiness, it seems things are looking up for Chris, 32, with Woman’s Day previously revealed he could be looking for love again, after finding his dating profiles on Hinge and Raya.

He also took a swing at Brook in a social media post congratulating this season’s only couple that stayed together, Filip and Stella.

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“I just spent the whole night crying over Filip and Stella getting engaged… that was the most beautiful, wholesome thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” the carpenter who recently moved to the Gold Coast said in a recent Instagram reel.

“P.S sorry my wife was a c***, but we move on…. we digress. Secondly, thank f*** MAFS is over! I’m honestly sick of it.”

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