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Getting back together? MAFS’ Rachel cosies up to ex Steven as they enjoy night out in Sydney

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wade sellers Entertainment Editor
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Rachel and Steven may have called it quits not long after their emotional final vows on Married At First Sight, but new photos from a Sydney reunion wrap party are raising eyebrows — and perhaps reigniting hope among fans.

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At Sunday night’s reunion wrap party at Noir nightclub Sydney, Rachel and Steven were seen by fans getting very close, sparking rumours that they could be getting back together!

Rachel and Steven were seen embracing at the cast reunion party in Sydney (Credit: MATRIX)

In one instance, Rachel, 35, who looked stunning in a beaded red dress, was seen wrapping both her arms around Steven in a tight and emotional embrace.

And in another image, Steven, 34, can be seen leaning in closely and whisper into Rachel’s ear as the exes engaged in what looked like a very intense conversation in the middle of the dance floor.

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The warm interaction came just a few hours after the pair had watched part one of the MAFS reunion special together with the rest of the cast at a nearby hotel.

The exes were seen engaging in an intense conversation as the rest of the cast partied on. (Credit: MATRIX)

As the emotional climax to their love story played out on screen in front of them, Rachel was seen breaking down in tears while Steven sat stoically on the opposite side of the couch.

During the episode, viewers found out that Rachel and Steven had sadly broken up just days after final vows as Steven reportedly struggled to make the long distance relationship work.

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Talking on the It’s A Lot with Abbie Chatfield podcast, Rachel revealed that Steven – who’s based in New South Wales – had visited her in Melbourne not long after filming wrapped up, but the entire visit was “awkward” and he had told her that he really needed to “focus on work”.

“I said, ‘Do you think about our relationship when you’re thinking about these things?’ And it was, ‘Well, of course I do Rachel,’” she explained on the podcast.

The pair both turned up to the reunion wearing their wedding rings but by the end of filming, they knew it was over for good.

Rachel said the experts tried to get to the bottom of why Steven was pulling away but he just suggested it was time to “put a bullet” in the relationship.

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Viewers were left heartbroken after it was revealed that Rachel and Steven had sadly split just three weeks after final vows (Credit: Nine Network)

“[MAFS expert] John [Aiken] got quite direct with him,” she recalled.

“And [Steven] was asked repeatedly, ‘Do you want to be with Rach? Do you want to be with this woman?’ He’s like, ‘You’ve got to stop stringing her along. Do you want to be with her?’ And [Steven’s] response was always, ‘Yes, but…’”

An emotional Rachel admitted that she was very understanding of Steven’s quirks but he didn’t show her the same courtesy.

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“He didn’t love me for me, because he didn’t love me,” she said.

wade sellers
Entertainment Editor Wade Sellers Entertainment Editor

Wade first cut his teeth in the media industry at MTV Australia, working on their commercial and marketing teams, however after a couple of years chasing around Geordie Shore stars, he decided to make use of his Bachelor of Creative Writing degree (UTS) and move more into the content space.  He scored a role at Daily Mail Australia where he tested his endurance writing about animals and celebrities doing wild things well into the wee hours of the morning before jumping out of shift work and into print and hasn’t looked back!  Working as Woman’s Day’s Entertainment Editor, Wade writes about all things TV, film, books and a little bit of gossip, of course. His favourite celebrity he’s interviewed is Timothée Chalamet and his wildest job was flying to San Francisco for two days to review United’s new business lounge.

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