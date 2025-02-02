Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
MAFS spoilers: Jake’s controversial comments about the MAFS brides may send his wife Ash packing

'It shocked me!'
Jake's stock image of him smiling on his wedding day in a navy suit with orange tie and pink flower in his pocket. He has shoulder length hair and glasses.
Jake has a week of ups and downs with bride Ash
CH9

The infamous Photo Ranking challenge threatens to destroy Married At First Sight couple Ash and Jake after he makes problematic comments about his bride and multiple other women in the experiment.

“I thought I was mentally prepared for how difficult it was going to be,” Ash, 34, tells TV WEEK. “But the way he carried himself throughout the task really shocked me. Some of the comments made about the women didn’t sit well with me.”

Ash in a black shirt with hair a bun smiles as she reads the weekly challenge to her MAFS groom Jake, also smiling with glasses, and in a 'party' shirt.
Jake didn’t place Ash first in the notorious Photo Ranking challenge (Credit: CH9)

While the week kicks off with the season’s first dramatic Dinner Party, it’s the Photo Ranking challenge, where MAFS participants rank the cast members in order of “most attractive” to “least” , that could spell the end for Ash and Jake.

Jake, 30, a PE teacher from Perth, WA, not only does not place his bride in position number one – but makes some unnecessary and confronting comments about the other female participants.

For Ash, the Gold Coast, Queensland-based dance studio owner, the comments which are yet to be revealed were “conflicting” – because they didn’t align with her values or line of work.

Jamie (left) sits on the couch witha wine glass in hand, Ash is in the middle on a couch talking to Katie as they all debrief about about the disastrous Photo Ranking challenge.
Ash shares Jake’s comments with the other brides (Credit: CH9)

“Attacking someone’s physical traits or their characteristics I don’t think is very kind,” she explains. “I run my own dance studio, so my whole pride and joy is building up other young girls and women and their confidence. There are some lines you just don’t cross.”

Ash confronts her husband, and while he tries to brush the whole thing off as a “joke”, she is not sure if it is something she can look past, admitting the horrible experience made her see a “different side” to her partner.

Ash in a suit and Ash in her stunning long white bridal gown on their wedding day while she holds a bouquet of flowers.
Ash and Jake initially had “good banter” (Credit: CH9)

Ash wants her husband to “take accountability” and apologise to the other women. Will Jake strap in for an apology tour or will he double down on his comments?

And with Sunday’s Commitment Ceremony right around the corner, will this be the end of the road for the couple’s MAFS journey?

“While we did have great banter, there were lots of uncomfortable and icy moments,” she reveals. “I felt sick going into the Commitment Ceremony.”

