Made in Bondi is the newest reality series set to hit screens in Australia, and we’ve just been given our first look.
A spin-off of the iconic BAFTA-winning series Made In Chelsea, the show will be debuting next month. Here’s everything we know so far.
According to Channel 7, Made in Bondi “follows the real lives and loves of young Sydney socialites living in the affluent Eastern Suburbs and the most famous beach in the world – Bondi.
“From jaw-dropping parties to breathtaking fashion, set against a backdrop of iconic locations, these ambitious and successful young Sydneysiders navigate the treacherous Bondi waters of love, ambition, and friendship.”
There have been 15 cast members announced for the upcoming series, with a mix of ages and occupations in the mix.
The key cast of Made in Bondi is as follows:
- Isabella Cicero (31) – Model
- Billy Daniels (32) – PR Agent
- Pippa Hanan (22) – Distillery Apprentice
- Jai Kaldor (27) – Creator Agent
- Lawson Mahoney (22) – Model
- Charlie Moore (22) – Hospitality Heir
- Lachlan “Lachy” McLean (27) – Model/Influencer and Ex-Athlete
- Molly Paradice (23) – Jeweller
- Emma Pillemer (22) – Jewellery Designer
- Bella Salerno (23) – Content Creator
- Paul Versace (31) – Stylist
- Kayla Krug (21) – Personal Trainer
- Harley Christie (31) – Luxury Car Sales Agent
Made in Chelsea personalities Tristan Phipps (29) and Miles Nazaire (28) are also poised to make special guest appearances in the series. Meanwhile, Isabella Cicero is also a former participant of Made in Chelsea: Sydney.
Watch the trailer below:
The release date for Made in Bondi has now been revealed, with Channel 7 confirming it’ll be hitting screens at 9.00pm on Tuesday 20 August 2024.
The series is set to give viewers an “access all areas pass to the dazzling lives of Sydney’s social elite,” and will feature plenty of romance as well as endless drama.
Will you be tuning in?