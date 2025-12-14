Are Love Island’s Mick and Emma still together? 

Mick and Emma were the final couple to be booted off Love Island before next week’s finale.

Emma came onto the show in the final weeks as a bomb and chose Kye to take to Hotel Amore. She later recoupled with ‘Slick Mick,’ who had a reputation for coupling up with every new female bomb.

Despite Mick’s reputation, the couple remained on the show until the penultimate episode and just narrowly missed out on being one of the three couples who will be crowned the 2025 Love Island winners.

Since leaving the show, the couple have remained tight lipped about their relationship (which is very out of character for Mick) but they have dropped a few clues about how they feel about each other.

Emma entered the villa as a bombshell. Credit: Channel 9.

While speaking to 9 Entertainment after leaving the show, Emma said her one regret was choosing Kye for Hotel Amore rather than Mick.

Meanwhile Mick said he had no regrets because he was himself the entire time, even if it rubbed some of his fellow contestants up the wrong way.

“I’m proud of myself for that, and I know I crossed some people at times but this is how it is when you speak your mind,” he said.

“I know that I’ve been genuine and I hate that people think I haven’t because I don’t think that’s true.”

The 27-year-old also said that he had a genuine connection with Emma and didn’t just choose her because she was the newest bombshell to walk into the villa.

Mick and Emma have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. Credit: Channel 9.

“To me, I wanted the best connection, I haven’t been with a girl in so long so I wasn’t going to just pick the first girl that came my way, I was going to find the right one,” he said.

“It’s been an amazing experience and it’s obviously lovely to leave with Emma.”

The Melbourne-based creative director then revealed he’d learnt about love languages in the villa and that Emma’s was “acts of services” and then dropped a hint about their future.

“I think she’s really good at that, and I think I might like it too, and I hope she carries that on in the future and… maybe for me.”

