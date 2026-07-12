How a 16-year-old Lego Masters contestant accidentally found a career in Hollywood

When Max Giles first entered the Lego Masters world, he was just 16 years old. What started as a love of bricks ended up opening the door to an entirely different career.

“I was in year nine or year 10 when I started auditioning for acting roles,” Max, 21, tells TV WEEK.

“But on Lego Masters I was surrounded by people who took such great care of me, both cast and crew. It made me realise just how many different jobs there are in the industry, not just acting. So, once I graduated high school, I started working in a crew.”

It’s all things DC Universe this week on Lego Masters… (Credit: CH9)

Since first appearing on the show in 2022, Max has continued building a career in entertainment, even landing opportunities on major productions such as Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

“I grew up watching Chris Hemsworth – I was a big fan of The Avengers,” he says. “So, seeing him transform into a completely different character, getting the full makeup, was a really surreal experience.”

And, when the call came to return for this season of Lego Masters, Max jumped at the chance. The only awkward part? Telling his original teammate – and dad – Branko.

“I felt bad not doing it with Dad, so I thought it might be awkward,” he laughs.

“But they accidentally called him, thinking it was me, so he actually knew before I did! So when I started telling him, he already had a big grin. He was just so excited and supportive.”

…and as usual hosts Hamish, Brickman, and Sophie take the theme very seriously. (Credit: CH9)

Now, teamed up with fan-favourite Jordy and former winner Michelle, Max is tackling some of the biggest builds of the season, including this week’s epic DC Universe challenge.

And if all else fails? He’d happily swap building superheroes for playing one. “I’m a huge fan of Wolverine, superheroes and Jurassic Park,” he says. “If I ever got the chance to work on something like that, I’d be ecstatic.”

Lego Masters airs Sunday at 7pm on the Nine Network and 9Now.