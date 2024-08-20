More often than not when it comes to starting a new show that’s trending or getting around to that old film you’ve had on your watchlist forever, we usually have to flick through several streaming services to find it.

If you’re one of the lucky few who can afford to have multiple subscriptions – let alone one – you may find it quite difficult to stay on top of what is available on which streamer, and how you can find it with a click of a button.

This is a problem Hubbl is hoping to fix by offering users the ability to bring together their streaming and free-to-air TV channels into one, neat little place. But how does it work, exactly? And how much will it cost you? Or better yet, what is Hubbl?

What is Hubbl?

According to a press release, Hubbl is “Australia’s newest transformative TV technology” that hosts several global and local streaming apps on its platform.

Essentially, it’s like your very own digital library where you can switch between streaming services with ease, with total viewing transparency about what subscriptions you have.

You’ll also have the freedom to add, pause and restart streaming apps at any time, and create personalised watchlists in one place from across eligible streaming apps and free-to-air TV.

“Hubbl is a unique product that simplifies the TV and streaming experience so you can spend less time searching for something to watch and more time enjoying the content you love,” Dani Simpson, executive director of Hubbl, said.

Available as a small device that plugs into any compatible TV, Hubbl is powered by one universal remote with voice control so you can find eligible apps or channels, search for content, control playback, change settings and more.

The universal remote also comes equipped with select app buttons at the top to navigate straight to certain streamers, as well as a watchlist button to add content you want to watch later to your personalised profile.

What is available on Hubbl?

The global streaming services available on Hubbl include Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV+ and Paramount+, which will launch at a later date.

Local streaming apps including Kayo Sports, Stan, Binge, and Flash are also available on the platform, as well as free streaming apps including ABC iView and ABC Kids, SBS On Demand, 7plus, 9Now and 10 Play. Optus Sport will launch soon.

As part of the launch of Hubbl, LifeStyle, a new streaming app that brings together the best lifestyle content, is also available on the platform.

How much does Hubbl cost?

Hubbl is typically available for $99 in Australia and does not require a monthly subscription, however, separate app subscriptions are required.

But, for a limited time only Hubbl is offering $20 off the Hubbl puck, as well as three months of Binge included, from August 20 to September 20.

To purchase Hubbl – which will include the small device and the universal remote for a one-off payment of $79 – you can do so by clicking here.

Another part of the Hubbl experience is also a new lifestyle TV called Hubbl Glass, offering six powerful speakers built in, a rich 4K Ultra HD display, and more unique features. Find out more here.