Leaked photo teases Juliet Godwin’s departure on Home and Away

Every time a Home and Away star leaves Summer Bay, our hearts break a little more, and another main character could be leaving in 2025.

In a post shared to Instagram stories, and obtained by Yahoo Lifestyle before being deleted, a photo showed the cast and crew dining together. But it was the caption that has sent fans into a tizzy.

(Credit: Instagram)

“Happy birthday @amyweems15 & farewell to @julietgodwin_ you beauties,” the post read.

The photo featured Home and Away stars Tristan Gorey who plays Dr Levi Fowler, Matt Evans who plays Theo Poulos, and Juliet Godwin who stars as Dr Bree Cameron.

Channel Seven is yet to confirm if Juliet will be departing the series, and we therefore don’t know how her character, Bree will exit.

It is believed Juliet’s exit from Home and Away lines up to the initial three years contract newcomers sign. The Zimbabwe-born actress first appeared on our screens back in August 2022.

(Credit: Getty)

“The fact that I’m able to wake up and go to set every day and do what I love is such a gift. I’m really grateful for this opportunity. Everyone there is so lovely. I get to work with really talented actors, and it’s always a fun vibe,” she told Perth Now at the time.

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, a production insider has claimed Juliet filmed her last scenes in early July 2025, which could be expected to air at the end of the year.

If Juliet does exit the show in 2025, she won’t be the only star departing the beloved Australian series. Earlier this year, Channel Seven confirmed Lynne McGranger, known as Irene Roberts in the program, would be departing after 33 years.

The Home and Away cast backstage at the 2023 TV WEEK Logies. (Credit: Yianni Aspradakis)

“After almost 33 years in my dream role and working every day with people who I love, respect and whom I now consider family, it’s bittersweet to be closing the chapter on what has been the best and longest gig of my life,” Lynne said at the time.

“I am forever grateful to the best production crew in the world and to our genius writers – whose doors are always open – for everything they have done for Irene over the past 33-odd years, and I am so proud of the storyline which will see Irene out of the Bay. Above all, a massive, heartfelt thank you to the fans for your continued love and support.”

