Is Guy Sebastian’s son auditioning for Australian Idol?

Guy Sebastian’s son may be following in his famous father’s footsteps!

During an appearance on the Kyle and Jackie O show this week, the 43-year-old hinted that his son Archie might be auditioning for the show, while he was reminiscing about his own time on the singing competition.

The former Australian Idol winner teased that he had some “inside goss” about the upcoming season. He said that a “relative” of a celebrity would be appearing on the season, with the clues pointing to his 11-year-old son.

“Idol. I’ve got some inside goss which I can’t share with you, but there’s going to be a very special person auditioning this year,” he said. “Why did I even share that, because I actually can’t say anything.”

Credit: Instagram.

“I found out from two sources. One that does the audition, and then someone who’s related to this person, actually. And so, it’s going to be exciting,” he continued before Kyle and Jackie asked some follow up questions.

“Oh, they’re a relative of someone famous?” Jackie said. “Your son! It better not be your son. Because your son can sing,” Kyle added, before Guy said: ” It’s not my son. It’s got nothing to do with me per se.”

In May, Guy shared a video of him singing a duet of his new song ‘Maybe’ with Archie.

In the clip Archie, who wrote his own lyrics, is singing as Guy plays the guitar in the background.

“My son is like a weapon — he’s a proper weapon singer!” Guy told The Hit Network’s radio show The Pulse With Seany B in April. “He wrote this song recently for his grandpa who died, my wife’s dad, and we were bawling our eyes out.”

(Credit: Instagram)

“It was the night before the funeral and he said, ‘Dad, I’ve written this song for Poppa, called ‘Convince You To Stay.’”

The proud father went on to explain his son hears “chords” and “every melody” in his head and is able to sing, write music and play the guitar.

“His intuition and his sensitivity is crazy — he knows how to deliver. He’s such an emotional kid,” he said.

Over the weekend, his mum Jules posted a video to Instagram of Archie singing the song ‘Golden’ from the hit Netflix animated movie KPop Demon Hunters.

The post drew hundreds of comments from people who were blown away by the 11-year-old’s voice.

“Wow (with fire emojis),” Australian Idol host and singer, Ricki-Lee Coulter commented.

“The man. Just awesome Arch,” radio host Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli posted.

