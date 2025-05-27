“My son is like a weapon – he’s a proper weapon singer!” Guy Sebastian proudly shared on radio show The Pulse With Seany B of his youngest son Archie’s incredible musical talent.
“He wrote this song recently for his grandpa Pat who died, my wife’s dad, and we were bawling our eyes out.”
“It was the night before the funeral and he said, ‘Dad, I’ve written this song for Poppa, called Convince You To Stay.’”
Going on to play the song, Guy, 43, explains his son hears “chords” and “every melody” in his head and is able to sing, write music and play the guitar all at the humble age of 11 years old!
“His intuition and his sensitivity is crazy – he knows how to deliver. He’s such an emotional kid,” the former Australian Idol star shares.
“He’s special, he’s just got something. You can’t teach that stuff… that connection.”
SPECIAL TALENT
Keen to nurture his talent, Guy has been working with Archie on his music, with the singer sharing a video to Instagram of them duetting on his new song, Maybe Open.
In the clip, Archie, who wrote his own lyrics, is singing his heart out as Guy plays the guitar in the background and their voices perfectly harmonise.
And it seems Archie is an Insta-hit, with a slew of fans and celebrities praising his incredible voice.
“I’m shook,” wrote Ricki-Lee Coulter of his obvious talent, while Larry Emdur shared his support, “Standing by for his album… what a legend.”
It comes as Guy has decided to step back from The Voice Australia after six years to concentrate on his own music.
As well as creating a follow-up album to his 2020 offering T.R.U.T.H., the father-of-two, who also has son Hudson, 13, with wife Jules Sebastian, 44, is planning to tour Australia and internationally.
Judging by Archie’s love of music, we wouldn’t be surprised if the talented youngster turns up on stage with his dad too!