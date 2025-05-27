“My son is like a weapon – he’s a proper weapon singer!” Guy Sebastian proudly shared on radio show The Pulse With Seany B of his youngest son Archie’s incredible musical talent.

Advertisement

“He wrote this song recently for his grandpa Pat who died, my wife’s dad, and we were bawling our eyes out.”

“It was the night before the funeral and he said, ‘Dad, I’ve written this song for Poppa, called Convince You To Stay.’”

Going on to play the song, Guy, 43, explains his son hears “chords” and “every melody” in his head and is able to sing, write music and play the guitar all at the humble age of 11 years old!

“His intuition and his sensitivity is crazy – he knows how to deliver. He’s such an emotional kid,” the former Australian Idol star shares.

Advertisement

“He’s special, he’s just got something. You can’t teach that stuff… that connection.”

Guy and Jules also have eldest son Hudson. (Credit: Instagram)

SPECIAL TALENT

Keen to nurture his talent, Guy has been working with Archie on his music, with the singer sharing a video to Instagram of them duetting on his new song, Maybe Open.

In the clip, Archie, who wrote his own lyrics, is singing his heart out as Guy plays the guitar in the background and their voices perfectly harmonise.

Advertisement

And it seems Archie is an Insta-hit, with a slew of fans and celebrities praising his incredible voice.

“I’m shook,” wrote Ricki-Lee Coulter of his obvious talent, while Larry Emdur shared his support, “Standing by for his album… what a legend.”

It comes as Guy has decided to step back from The Voice Australia after six years to concentrate on his own music.

As well as creating a follow-up album to his 2020 offering T.R.U.T.H., the father-of-two, who also has son Hudson, 13, with wife Jules Sebastian, 44, is planning to tour Australia and internationally.

Advertisement

Judging by Archie’s love of music, we wouldn’t be surprised if the talented youngster turns up on stage with his dad too!

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.