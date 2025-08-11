Ricki-Lee Coulter and her husband celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary

Ricki-Lee Coulter and her husband have just celebrated 10 years of marriage.

The 39-year-old and her husband Richard Harrison celebrated the milestone at Bennelong Restaurant in Sydney, with the singer later posting some photos from the night on Instagram.

“Lovely dinner to celebrate our 10-year wedding anniversary,” she captioned the post.

“We were so torn between ordering pizza and laying on the couch… and going out for a fancy dinner. But we decided to go with the classy option and went to the beautiful @bennelong_sydney for an epic meal with the most incredible view of this gorgeous city.”

Here’s everything we know about Ricki-Lee’s 10-year marriage.

HOW DID RICKI-LEE MEET HER HUSBAND?

Ricki-Lee met her husband Richard Harrison in 2009 through a mutual friend.

A couple months after her friend had shown her a photo of Richard, they ran into him at Melbourne’s Esplanade Hotel after an AFL match.

“I was sculling a jug of beer… and I looked and just saw his face at the door and he saw me and smiled,” she told Kyle & Jackie O.

“He grabbed my hand, he took me to the bar, we had a couple of shots and then I think very soon after that we went back to my place.”

(Credit: Instagram)

The next morning, she caught a plane to Sydney to start filming Australian Idol.

Richard soon followed her to Sydney and became her manager.

“He could see things from an outsider’s perspective that I couldn’t. I was trapped in it. He lifted the cover for me,” she said.

“He got me signed and writing with all my dream songwriters. All the things that should have been done at the start of my career.”

In 2013, Richard proposed to the ‘Can’t Touch It’ singer in their Sydney apartment while playing Coldplay’s ‘The Scientist’ on the piano.

“My heart started racing and I was taking deep breaths,” she said. “I started screaming and said ‘Oh-my-god’ about four-and-a-half thousand times!”

WHAT HAS RICKI-LEE SAID ABOUT WORKING WITH HER HUSBAND?

The former Australian Idol contestant says her husband is her biggest supporter but he isn’t afraid to be brutally honest with her.

“He’s my husband first and my manager second,” she told WHO.

“So he’ll give me a cuddle and tell me I’m pretty and then he’ll be like, ‘but that song is s–t’. He’s very honest with me, brutally honest, and I am with him, and that’s why we work so well. I don’t have yes people in my life.”

In 2024, the singer told WHO sometimes it’s hard to balance her busy schedule with her marriage.

(Credit: Instagram)

“We usually have our little rules of like, when we’re having dinner, we don’t talk about work, and when we go out, we don’t talk about work,” she said.

“We don’t wake up in the morning and roll over in bed and start talking about work, generally we’ll have a switch off time. But because it has been so busy, those rules have been thrown out the window a little bit just because of time. There’s only so many hours in a day.”

DOES RICKI-LEE HAVE KIDS?

The couple have decided not to have kids and Ricki-Lee has spoken openly about this decision in the past.

“For me, it’s simply: I don’t want kids. People on the street ask me, ‘When are you and Rich having kids?’ Stop!” she told Stellar magazine in 2019.

“My mum and my sister had babies around the same time. I love being an aunty. We’ll stay up all night eating pizza, we’ll wake up and have a tub of ice-cream for breakfast and send you back to your parents — bye.”

“You can’t tell people how to live their lives. You don’t know what people are going through, if they can’t have kids, or are trying, or have lost a baby,” she added.

