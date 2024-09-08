The more things change for Frasier Crane, the more they stay the same. And that’s great news for fans of the hit comedy series that returned to our screens last year after a 19-year break – because, if the teasers and hints are real, we’re in for a few very familiar faces and a major return to Dr Crane’s roots this year.

For a start, it seems his time in the radio studio might not be over. It’s a plotline that was teased in the season one finale when Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) was surprised by a visit from his old producer and ascerbic sparring partner Roz Doyle (Peri Gilpin).

Will Frasier return to the airwaves for good? (Credit: Chris Haston/Paramount+)

It seems Roz will be sticking around, along with guest stars Dan Butler as Bob “Bulldog” Briscoe, and Edward Hibbert as Gil Chesterton – both old colleagues from when Frasier hosted a call-in psychiatry show in Seattle.

And there’s a reason for that, the season two trailer quickly showed, with Frasier back behind the microphone intoning his immortal line, “This is Dr Frasier Crane… I’m listening.”

Is it a one-off visit for old-time’s sake or has Frasier decided to give up his academic life and head back to the airwaves? That’s the question that will play out through the year as Frasier continues to chase common ground with his estranged son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott).

He’ll also be perfecting his “grumpy Muppet” double act with his old friend Alan (Nicholas Lyndhurst) and trying to figure out if he’s ready for another relationship.

L-R: Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Peri Gilpin as Roz, Jess Salgueiro as Eve and Kelsey Grammer as Frasier (Credit: Chris Haston/Paramount+)

Candidates for that could be season-two newcomers Doc Stathos, (Amy Sedaris) – who makes no secret of the fact she’s a big fan of Frasier – or Holly (Patricia Heaton), a hospitality worker who catches the good doctor’s eye.

But wait, there’s more! True Frasier fans will recall Roz had a daughter named Alice, who was a friend of Freddy’s, but also had a not-so-secret crush on him.

This season, Alice (played by Kelsey Grammer’s real-life daughter Greer) is due for a reappearance, with a mission to “catch up with Freddy… and complicate whatever romantic plans he may have”.

Frasier and friends in the original hit series

Old faces? Check. An old setting? Check. An old character here to shake things up? Check. Joining in as Kelsey sings “Tossed Salads And Scrambled Eggs” at the end of every episode? Check. What more could fans want?

Season two of Frasier airs on Paramount+ on September 20. Subscribe now from $9.99/mth, with a 7-day trial.