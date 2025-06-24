Farmer Wants A Wife has wrapped up for the year but that doesn’t mean the drama is over.

As the fallout from the season continues, contestant Rachael has stood up for her friend, and fellow contestant, Clarette in a Substack post.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t deeply hurt by the characterisation of my friend Clarette,” she began. “For someone I know personally to receive such negativity and criticism has been difficult to observe, and I’m not even the person experiencing it. It wouldn’t be in my nature to not speak up about someone I care about.”

Rachael went on to describe Clarette as “strong, brave and incredibly kind”.

“Trust me, we are all very aware in future our selves will be served up on a platter ready for commentary, but it’s not the reason we do it — nor do we hope for or anticipate the level of unkindness she has experienced. It’s important for everyone to remember that we are just a bunch of gals, and farmers, real people out there being vulnerable as all hell, trying to genuinely bumble our way through dating. It’s that simple,” she continued.

Both women were paired with Farmer Thomas on the show, with Clarette winning his heart in the final episode.

Despite being the ‘winner’, Clarette has been the target of a lot of online hate from the show’s fans. Throughout the season, fans claimed Clarette was there for the wrong reasons, that she was too pushy, and that she would “dump” Thomas if he chose her.

“I can’t warm to her,” one viewer said during the season. “She doesn’t give him space to speak, she’s too concerned over winning him over.”

“Clarette’s pushy, she will try anything, I don’t know if he’s into her,” another speculated.

“Yes she is getting the villain cast, because she’s acting like one,” added a third.

Rachael isn’t the only person to stand up for Clarette. Daisy Lamb, who was paired with Farmer Todd on last year’s season, said she was getting the “villain edit 100 per cent” in an online comment thread.

“She is lovely, according to other ladies on that farm,” she wrote. “Y’all need to calm down.”

Daisy, who believes she also got the villain edit on her season, told Yahoo! Lifestyle it’s the producers who drive the drama and it’s not actually what the audience wants.

“It’s definitely the producers that chase that. The farmers are always so nervous when they go into it, and they just want an easy time, but drama sells,” she told the publication. “People watch it for the drama, and it’s just really sad that that’s the way that Channel Seven has felt the need to go rather than just keeping it to the original first 12 seasons or something. They were so wholesome and just a really great watch.”

Since winning Farmer Thomas’ heart in the finale episode, Clarette is yet to comment about her experience on the show or the online hate she received.

