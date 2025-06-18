It looks like wedding bells and baby bottles are fast becoming a reality for Farmer Thomas, who’s never made a secret of his desire to settle down and start a family.

The Kimba-based fourth-generation farmer, who found love with Clarette on this season of Farmer Wants a Wife, is beaming with joy following a very special new arrival in his life. While it’s not his bundle of joy just yet, it’s certainly given him baby fever!

Woman’s Day can reveal the down-to-earth farmer’s beloved sister Kate, who now goes by Kate Nicolle after tying the knot in August 2023 to husband Jed Nicolle, has just welcomed a bouncing baby boy named Alfie.

The recent parents, who live in Stepnet, just outside of Adelaide, are said to be “over the moon” and so is doting Uncle Tom.

Farmer Thomas’ new nephew, Alfie. (Credit: Supplied)

“Thomas and Kate have always been incredibly close,” a friend tells Woman’s Day. “They’d always dreamed of raising their kids at the same time and now with little Alfie’s arrival, Farmer Thomas is even more determined to keep the family name and farm legacy going.”

With Clarette now working as a teacher at Wudinna Area School, a tight-knit secondary school on the Eyre Peninsula, things are finally falling into place for the farmer in his mid-thirties, who’s felt the pressure from his parents, Bernadette and John Freeth, to find ‘The One’ and start a family of his own.

“His mum Bernadette has made no secret of the fact she already wants more grandchildren,” the source says with a laugh. “And now that Kate’s had a baby, all eyes are on Farmer Thomas!”

Filming for Farmer Wants A Wife wrapped last year while Kate was still pregnant and some of the women vying for Farmer Thomas’ heart shared that he didn’t stop talking about his sister’s exciting baby news.

Farmer Thomas’ sister Kate and her husband Jed. (Credit: Supplied)

“It was very clear that Thomas was over the moon to be an uncle. We could all tell that his best friend is his sister and that marrying into the Freeth family was an opportunity to be a part of a close knit family,” confirmed one of the ladies from this season.

“Clarette being so far away from her own family back in the UK was not just looking for a husband, she wanted to be a part of a loving family here in Australia. Which is why some viewers probably picked up on her desperation to bag Farmer Thomas.”

“The word on the street in Kimba is that the Freeth family couldn’t be happier,” adds the insider. “They are onboard with Clarette and love that she’s keen to build a close relationship with both Kate and Jed, even though they’re a good six and a half hours apart. Clarette has been making a huge effort to fit into the family and Farmer Thomas has never been more content.”

(Credit: Supplied)

For now, Farmer Thomas is embracing his new role as Uncle Tom, but there’s a strong sense that Kate won’t be the only one cradling a newborn for long.

“Alfie might be the first in the new generation of Freeths but if Farmer Thomas has anything to do with it, he won’t be the last,” predicts a source close to the now famous farmer from Kimba.

