Their road to love has had more than a few bumps but according to Woman’s Day’s showbiz sleuths, Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 star Farmer Thomas, 35, exits the show early next week with his “wife” of choice Clarette, 35, in tow!

“The producers begged him to stay but he was already gone,” a well-placed insider says of the Kimba-based farmer’s abrupt decision to leave Farmer Wants A Wife, just weeks ahead of the finale.

“Whether it was Clarette calling the shots or Farmer Thomas simply being over the whole thing, there was no convincing him to stick around,” spills our source. “His mind was made up and that was that.”

It comes after Woman’s Day exclusively revealed Farmer Thomas’ texts to former love interest Claire, who exited the show early. In the bombshell texts, he begged Claire to comeback and save him from Clarette, but it seems the farmer has had a change of heart.

According to the insider, Farmer Thomas’ departure left producers scrambling and down to just two farmers – Corey and Jack – as they headed into finale week.

Farmer Wants A Wife 2025: Farmer Thomas and Clarette have finally got their happy ever after! (Credit: Network Seven)

FARMER WANTS A WIFE IN CHAOS!

“The show has never seen so many farmers leave this early into filming. In fact, it marks the highest number of farmers abandoning production in the franchise’s global history,” tells the source.

At the time of his exit, Laura and Rachael were still in the running alongside Clarette, but sources say both women knew the writing was on the wall.

“They were happy to play along for the cameras,” says the insider. “But they knew Farmer Thomas was already emotionally checked out and heading home with Clarette.”

The once-smitten farmer was barely present in scenes with the other women, often distracted or seemingly keeping one eye on the door.

“Every time they spoke to him, he looked like he was waiting for Clarette to appear,” reveals another source. “It was awkward for everyone.”

Behind the scenes, producers were frantically trying to salvage the finale, which was originally planned to include four farmers. But with Farmer Thomas quitting early, only Farmer Corey and surprise addition Farmer Jack were left to carry the series.

Farmer Thomas and Clarette are said to be living together in Kimba. (Credit: Network Seven)

NO MORE PRETENDING

The problem? Farmer Thomas and Clarette simply didn’t want to play by the rules just to make good TV, says the source. “Viewers will notice his exit feels rushed and they really have only seen fragments of his final week.

“Farmer Thomas might seem gentle, but he’s actually very stubborn,” one of the women from his farm tells Woman’s Day. “Once he’d made up his mind, that was it. He was in love, he’d had his heart broken, and then fallen for Clarette all over again. He was emotionally done.”

Breaking hearts: Laura and Rachael suspected Farmer Thomas might pick Clarette. (Credit: Network Seven)

Family members say Thomas was “completely overwhelmed” by the end of the show and unsure of what was real and what had been manipulated for TV.

Producers had hoped to keep the illusion alive a little longer, but Clarette wasn’t having it. “It was pretty clear who wears the pants and without throwing Clarette under the bus – Thomas’ personality is actually well suited to a strong woman who knows what they want.

“You just have to meet his mother and sister to know he is familiar to strong women,” a local resident of Kimba told Woman’s Day.

New life: A notice from a local Kimba school revealed that Clarette has joined their teaching staff. (Credit: Wudina School)

CLARETTE WINS HER MAN

“She didn’t want to share him,” another contestant dishes. “And Farmer Thomas didn’t want to pretend he was choosing between three women when he already knew who he wanted.”

With only two farmers left in the game, insiders say production scrambled to reshape the ending but privately feared viewers would tune out without Farmer Thomas.

“They knew the show would struggle without him,” admits one source. “But once he was out, there was no turning back.”

