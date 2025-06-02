Farmer Corey has become the lovable larrikin on this season of Farmer Wants A Wife, with his winning smile and down-to-earth attitude proving to be a hit with the ladies.

However, there was also one reason why he won major brownie points with producers as well – he had a penchant for puckering up!

According to a show insider, the 24-year-old Queensland farmer was more than happy to play along with the producer’s suggestions to up the ante with the romance on every date.

“Corey is a bit of a people-pleaser and he played along with the producers,” the source tells Woman’s Day.

“He was maybe even a producer’s pet, but he was such a good guy to be around, you couldn’t help but fall in love.”

While Farmer Corey has been busy locking lips with Chloe, ex-contestant Daisy, who won Farmer Todd’s heart last year, alleged in a recent interview that Farmer Corey ultimately will choose Keeley.

“It’s come from a couple of girls that Corey picks Keeley,” she revealed.

This won’t come as a surprise to eagle-eyed fans who have been predicting Keeley would win Farmer Corey’s heart since the very beginning, noticing they bonded over their childhood and stories of their grandparents.

“I think they are a perfect match hope he chooses you,” one fan wrote on the show’s Instagram. “I’m rooting for you two! Please end up happily ever after,” another added.

Dancing doonas will be banned next year! (Image: 7 Network)

THE FARMER’S NO SEX CLAUSE

While Farmer isn’t exactly known for its sauciness, sources tell us the farmland is about to get even more dry next season with producers tightening the rules when it comes to bedroom antics.

“A fresh new clause is being added for next season, banning certain off-camera behaviour,” the insider spills.

We hear the reasoning has to do with the axed farmer Jack, whose off-screen antics were said to have raised more than a few eyebrows on set!

