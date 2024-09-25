Oscar-winning Australian actress Cate Blanchett is teaming up with Kevin Kline in Apple TV’s upcoming psychological thriller, Disclaimer.

The series, based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Renee Knight, has been adapted by five-time Academy Award-winner Alfonso Cuaron and is set to premiere next month.

Read on for everything you need to know about the series, including where to watch it in Australia.

Cate will take on the role of Catherine Ravenscroft in Disclaimer. (Image: Apple TV+)

What is the plot of Disclaimer?

The synopsis of the Disclaimer novel reads, “When a mysterious novel appears at documentary filmmaker Catherine Ravenscroft’s bedside, she is curious. She has no idea who might have sent her The Perfect Stranger – or how it ended up on her nightstand. At first, she is intrigued by the suspenseful story that unfolds. And then she realises this isn’t fiction.

“The Perfect Stranger re-creates in vivid, unmistakable detail the day Catherine became hostage to a dark secret, a secret that only one other person knew -and that person is dead.

“Now that the past Catherine so desperately wants to forget is catching up with her, her world is falling apart. Plunged into a living nightmare, her only hope is to confront what really happened on that awful day . . . even if the shocking truth might destroy her.”

Who has been cast in Disclaimer?

As aforementioned, Cate Blanchett will lead the cast of Disclaimer, starring as Catherine Ravenscroft.

The Aussie actress will be joined by fellow Oscar-winner Kevin Kline who will portray Stephen Brigstocke, as well as a string of other well-known actors.

Cate and Kevin were spotted filming in London last year. (Image: Getty)

The remainder of the cast includes:

Lesley Manville as Nancy

Sacha Baron Cohen as Robert

Louis Partridge as Jonathan

Kodi Smit-McPhee as Nicholas

HoYeon Jung as Kim

Liv Hill as Sasha

Gemma Jones as Helen

Anya Marco Harris as Aleena

When will Disclaimer be released?

It was revealed in 2021 that Alfonso Cuaron, known for films such as Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Gravity and Roma, would be writing and directing the series.

Disclaimer began production in June 2022, with filming taking place in Archway, London, Mexico and Sydney.

Production wrapped in February 2023 and the show is now set to be released on October 11, 2024 on Apple TV+.

