Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment TV

One for the history books! TV Week picks some of the best celebrity TV cameos

We spy with our little eye, a celebrity cameo.
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Profile picture of TV WEEK team Profile

There is nothing quite as satisfying as spotting a celebrity cameo in one of our favourite television series.

Advertisement

The 2000s was known for an iconic celebrity appearance, particularly when Brittany Spears portrayed a lost-in-love receptionist on How I Met Your Mother.

Friends was also known for the odd celebrity siting – who could forget show stealer Brad Pitt as Will who had a secret hatred for Rachel?

Below, TV WEEK has listed some of our favourite celebrity TV cameos.

how i met your mother brittany spears
(Credits: Getty)

Brittany Spears

How I Met Your Mother

The “Oops!… I Did It Again” pop sensation (above) added an extra million viewers to the ratings (and gave her troubled career a boost) in 2008 when she played Abby, a daft and obsessive receptionist, in two episodes of the US sitcom.

When Ted (Josh Radnor, above) was nice to her, she developed a crush on him, but, when it was unrequited, quickly moved on to his friend Barney (Neil Patrick Harris).

When the pair spent the night together and the misogynistic Barney failed to call her back, Abby made it her mission to warn women about his womanising before he had a chance to seduce them, hilariously cramping his style.

Stream How I Met Your Mother on Disney Plus from $13.99/mth.

cher will and grace
(Credits: Getty)

Cher

Will & Grace

When Cher-obsessed Jack (Sean Hayes, above) encountered the singer (above) at a restaurant, he mistook her for a drag queen – and later insulted her singing of a line from “If I Could Turn Back Time”. Only when the star slapped him, instructed him to “snap out of it” and walked out, did Jack realise who she really was.

emma bunton neighbours

Emma Bunton

Neighbours

Emma – Baby Spice in the Spice Girls – played a passer-by who found the ring Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher, above) had accidentally dropped just as he was readying to propose to Susan (Jackie Woodburne) on an open-topped bus in London. A grateful Karl, who had leapt off the bus to search for it, thanked Emma, but had no idea who she was!

Stream Neighbours on Paramount Plus from $9.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

daniel radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe

Extras

The likeable Harry Potter star played an unlikeable, fictionalised version of himself – an oversexed teen who tries to chat up every woman on the set of his new film. When Daniel (above) joins film extras Andy Millman (Ricky Gervais) and his friend Maggie (Ashley Jensen) for lunch uninvited, he accidentally flicks a condom onto the head of British acting legend Dame Diana Rigg (above).

Advertisement
david beckham modern family
(Credits: Getty)

David Beckham & Courtney Cox

Modern Family

The football legend and the Friends star played themselves in Modern Family, preparing to take part in a celebrity 10-pin bowling tournament together.

Stream Modern Family on Disney Plus from $13.99/mth.

elle macpherson friends
(Credits: Getty)

Elle Macpherson

Friends

Aussies were delighted to see supermodel Elle (above left) in Friends – as dancer Janine, Joey’s (Matt LeBlanc, above far left) new roommate. Joey was keen, but Janine soon moved out after telling him she didn’t want to hang out with Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry, both above) two nights in a row – because Monica was too loud and Chandler was “blah”.

kim kardashian two broke girls
(Credits: Getty)

Kim Kardashian

2 Broke Girls

Feeling guilty overan earlier no-show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Kim (far left) gave best friends Max (Kat Dennings, centre) and Caroline (Beth Behrs, left) a thrill by dropping by their cupcake shop.

olivia colman the bear

Olivia Coleman

The Bear

As Terry, the softly spoken, mushroom-peeling executive chef and mother figure, the British Oscar-winner (left) spread a wise warmth in The Bear kitchen.

Stream The Bear on Disney Plus from $13.99/mth.

Advertisement
kath and kim shane warne

Shane Warne

Kath & Kim

The late cricket legend (left), proving he was a good sport too, played Wayne Shaun, a Shane Warne impersonator who sports-mad Sharon (Magda Szubanski, left) fell in love with – and married.

bluey

Hamish Blake & Zoey Foster Blake

Bluey

Funnyman Hamish and his author wife Zoë voiced Jack Russell Terrier parents in one episode – while in another, Hamish voiced Employee, a Labrador staffer at Hammerbarn, and Zoë was Checkout Dog, a poodle.

ed sheeran home and away
(Credits: Seven)

Ed Sheeran

Home and Away

Home and Away fans thought it “perfect” when the chart-topping UK singer-songwriter (above) turned up unexpectedly in Summer Bay – to surprise Marilyn (Emily Symons, left), his nanny when she’d lived in the UK. Marilyn had no idea that “Teddy” – the little boy she’d looked after all those years before, had become an international pop star – so was baffled when he was mobbed wherever they went together. Later, Ed performed his hit single “Thinking Out Loud” at Angelo’s, working wonders on the Bay’s love-torn residents.

Advertisement
Profile picture of TV WEEK team
Profile TV WEEK team

Australia’s biggest and greatest TV guide, launched in 1957 and has become a powerhouse in print and digital. As a trusted source of information, TV WEEK covers all the latest in television and film. The magazine features a comprehensive TV guide, industry news, spoilers, celebrity interviews, reality tv and streaming. Let TV WEEK end the mindless scrolling and guide you to your next binge-worthy watch.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement