There is nothing quite as satisfying as spotting a celebrity cameo in one of our favourite television series.
The 2000s was known for an iconic celebrity appearance, particularly when Brittany Spears portrayed a lost-in-love receptionist on How I Met Your Mother.
Friends was also known for the odd celebrity siting – who could forget show stealer Brad Pitt as Will who had a secret hatred for Rachel?
Below, TV WEEK has listed some of our favourite celebrity TV cameos.
Brittany Spears
How I Met Your Mother
The “Oops!… I Did It Again” pop sensation (above) added an extra million viewers to the ratings (and gave her troubled career a boost) in 2008 when she played Abby, a daft and obsessive receptionist, in two episodes of the US sitcom.
When Ted (Josh Radnor, above) was nice to her, she developed a crush on him, but, when it was unrequited, quickly moved on to his friend Barney (Neil Patrick Harris).
When the pair spent the night together and the misogynistic Barney failed to call her back, Abby made it her mission to warn women about his womanising before he had a chance to seduce them, hilariously cramping his style.
Cher
Will & Grace
When Cher-obsessed Jack (Sean Hayes, above) encountered the singer (above) at a restaurant, he mistook her for a drag queen – and later insulted her singing of a line from “If I Could Turn Back Time”. Only when the star slapped him, instructed him to “snap out of it” and walked out, did Jack realise who she really was.
Emma Bunton
Neighbours
Emma – Baby Spice in the Spice Girls – played a passer-by who found the ring Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher, above) had accidentally dropped just as he was readying to propose to Susan (Jackie Woodburne) on an open-topped bus in London. A grateful Karl, who had leapt off the bus to search for it, thanked Emma, but had no idea who she was!
Daniel Radcliffe
Extras
The likeable Harry Potter star played an unlikeable, fictionalised version of himself – an oversexed teen who tries to chat up every woman on the set of his new film. When Daniel (above) joins film extras Andy Millman (Ricky Gervais) and his friend Maggie (Ashley Jensen) for lunch uninvited, he accidentally flicks a condom onto the head of British acting legend Dame Diana Rigg (above).
David Beckham & Courtney Cox
Modern Family
The football legend and the Friends star played themselves in Modern Family, preparing to take part in a celebrity 10-pin bowling tournament together.
Elle Macpherson
Friends
Aussies were delighted to see supermodel Elle (above left) in Friends – as dancer Janine, Joey’s (Matt LeBlanc, above far left) new roommate. Joey was keen, but Janine soon moved out after telling him she didn’t want to hang out with Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry, both above) two nights in a row – because Monica was too loud and Chandler was “blah”.
Kim Kardashian
2 Broke Girls
Feeling guilty overan earlier no-show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Kim (far left) gave best friends Max (Kat Dennings, centre) and Caroline (Beth Behrs, left) a thrill by dropping by their cupcake shop.
Olivia Coleman
The Bear
As Terry, the softly spoken, mushroom-peeling executive chef and mother figure, the British Oscar-winner (left) spread a wise warmth in The Bear kitchen.
Shane Warne
Kath & Kim
The late cricket legend (left), proving he was a good sport too, played Wayne Shaun, a Shane Warne impersonator who sports-mad Sharon (Magda Szubanski, left) fell in love with – and married.
Hamish Blake & Zoey Foster Blake
Bluey
Funnyman Hamish and his author wife Zoë voiced Jack Russell Terrier parents in one episode – while in another, Hamish voiced Employee, a Labrador staffer at Hammerbarn, and Zoë was Checkout Dog, a poodle.
Ed Sheeran
Home and Away
Home and Away fans thought it “perfect” when the chart-topping UK singer-songwriter (above) turned up unexpectedly in Summer Bay – to surprise Marilyn (Emily Symons, left), his nanny when she’d lived in the UK. Marilyn had no idea that “Teddy” – the little boy she’d looked after all those years before, had become an international pop star – so was baffled when he was mobbed wherever they went together. Later, Ed performed his hit single “Thinking Out Loud” at Angelo’s, working wonders on the Bay’s love-torn residents.