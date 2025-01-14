There is nothing quite as satisfying as spotting a celebrity cameo in one of our favourite television series.

The 2000s was known for an iconic celebrity appearance, particularly when Brittany Spears portrayed a lost-in-love receptionist on How I Met Your Mother.

Friends was also known for the odd celebrity siting – who could forget show stealer Brad Pitt as Will who had a secret hatred for Rachel?

Below, TV WEEK has listed some of our favourite celebrity TV cameos.

