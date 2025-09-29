I’m A Celebrity runner up Tristan MacManus has reportedly split from his wife of 10 years

Television personality Tristan MacManus and his wife Tahyna Tozzi have reportedly ended their 10-year marriage, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Advertisement

Sources have revealed that the Irish star, 43, and actress Tahyna, 39, who share three children together, have been living separately for some time.

(Credit: Getty)

Rumours about their potential split starting circulating in September when Tahyna stepped out at the Australian Women’s Film Festival without her wedding ring.

“They actually broke up a little while ago, but have kept it under wraps,” an insider close to the couple told Confidential. “They still see each other daily and are doing an amazing job of co-parenting their kids.”

Advertisement

The pair’s love story seemed straight out of a romance novel, with the couple tying the knot in Sydney in January 2014 after a whirlwind romance.

Tristan, who was a Dancing With The Stars judge before becoming a Studio 10 favourite, was smitten with the actress-turned-documentary maker.

Over the course of their 10-year marriage, the pair welcomed three children together – daughter Echo and sons Oisín and Tadhg.

(Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

After Studio 10 was axed last year, Tristan kept busy with Network 10 sports coverage and his stint on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia – where he came second. Meanwhile, Tahyna’s has continued her documentary work.

She also spearheaded the successful 36 Months campaign, alongside Michael “Wippa” Wipfi and Rob Galluzzo, which helped drive Australia’s ban on children under 16 using social media.

Neither star has officially confirmed the news of their separation, but sources say their split was amicable and they’re now focused on co-parenting their kids.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.