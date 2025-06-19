After 16 years on air, Network 10’s beloved current affairs program The Project is coming to a close and the shock waves are being felt across the entire industry.

With the final episode set to air on Friday, June 27, fans are mourning the end of an era but it’s the hosts themselves who are feeling the biggest hit – both emotionally and financially.

Sarah Harris, Waleed Aly, Georgie Tunny, Sam Taunton and Kate Langbroek are now officially out of work and for presenters used to the hefty pay checks that come with a prime time gig, the axing is a major blow to their bank balances.

“It’s a tough gig losing a job in this industry,” reveals a well-placed TV insider. “Especially when you’re used to earning big money and having a regular platform.”

But it’s not all doom and gloom. The sudden availability of these familiar faces has set the rumour mill spinning. Particularly around Network 10’s smash hit reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

(Credit: Channel 10)

Sarah Harris, who has been a Network 10 darling for over a decade across Studio 10 and The Project, is now believed to be at the top of producers’ wish list for ‘the jungle’ in 2026.

Insiders reveal this isn’t the first time the 42-year-old mum-of-two has been approached.

“She was asked back in 2022,” confirms a network source. “But the timing was off. She was juggling two young boys as a single mum and flying between Sydney and Melbourne. It just wasn’t possible back then.”

Now, with her calendar suddenly clear, the opportunity seems too good to pass up.

“This show gives stars a second life,” the insider adds. “And Sarah has been on the phone to former castmates like Peter Helliar, Dave Hughes and Steve Price. All of them made the jump from The Project to ‘the jungle.’”

Peter Helliar in the jungle. (Credit: Channel 10)

While Sarah may be the frontrunner, producers are reportedly also considering other recently axed Project stars for the line-up.

“There’s a lot of love for all of them at Network 10,” the insider spills. “Executives will be scrambling to find new homes for them but ‘the jungle’ is where they could really shine.”

As the dust settles on the show’s dramatic farewell, fans will be watching closely to see which stars pop up next and who might be trading the news desk for bugs and bush tucker.

