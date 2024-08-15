Sam Mac and Rebecca James welcome beautiful second baby

Congratulations are in order for Channel Seven presenter Sam Mac and fiancé Rebecca James who have welcomed their second child together!

The lovebirds announced their exciting news with an adorable Instagram post.

(Image: Instagram)

“It’s a girl ❤️ Again ❤️❤️ We are absolutely delighted to welcome Mabel August McMillan to the world (Born last night 14/8/24) 💫,” the couple shared.

“It’s my destiny to be surrounded by beautiful women! A stark contrast to my high school years 🙃 I’ll share more details soon, but Bec was our warrior yet again, Mabel was deliciously chunky & chilled & now we take a collective breather before Hurricane Margot passes through to meet her baby sister later tonight 👏🏼 “

Little Mabel is beyond adorable!

Friends, colleagues and viewers were quick to share their congratulations to the now-family-of-four, taking to the comment section of the post.

“That face! Just the sweetest little thing. Congratulations you guys. You do this whole baby thing VERY well! ❤️,” Dr Chris Brown shared.

Bachelor star Tim Robards wrote, “Woooohoooo👏👏👏👏👏,” while former Home And Away actress Sam Frost commented, “Yay!!! How perfect ✨ congratulations xxxx”

(Image: Instagram)

Mabel is the newest addition to their clan, following Sam and Rebecca’s eldest daughter Margot who was born in September 2022.

“This is a love I never even knew existed. I’m overwhelmed & still processing it all right now. My girls. Wow,” Sam wrote when announcing Margot’s arrival.

Since then, the family have shared many experiences together and created long-lasting memories. One of which being Sam and Rebecca getting engaged!

“Ladies & gentlemen, my fiancée! She said yes 💍,” Sam wrote on Instagram on 30 Decemeber 2023.

“My secret 2023 New Year’s resolution was to propose to my darling Rebecca sometime this year….So I guess this is what you’d call a “buzzer beater” 🏀

“She’s calm, strong & unintentionally funny. She’s super smart & a genuine knockout beauty. She makes me a better man.

“Earlier this morning in front of her parents & brother… I told her I’m in love with every version of her & asked her to be mine forever, she said yes.”

Little Mabel is the perfect addition to their beautiful growing family!