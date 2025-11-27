Was Robert Irwin’s Dancing With The Stars win rigged?

Robert Irwin might have waltzed his way into Dancing With the Stars history, but his victory hasn’t come without controversy.

Within minutes of the 20-year-old Aussie sweetheart lifting the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, whispers of a “rigged” finale exploded online, and the theories have only grown louder since.

But are the claims true? Here’s why some viewers are convinced Robert’s win was sealed from day one.

Fans are divided after Rob’s win. (Credit: Getty)

A corner of the internet insists Robert had an unfair advantage thanks to a supposedly massive Aussie voting bloc. But there’s a catch: Australians aren’t allowed to vote.

Official voting rules state that ballots can only be cast by those aged over 18 who are physically located in the United States or Canada. Even SMS votes are restricted to U.S. viewers with participating carriers.

So while Australians adore the Irwins, their votes simply couldn’t count, not even if they tried. Many Aussies couldn’t even watch the finale live, as the stream was geo-blocked outside North America.

That hasn’t stopped critics from suggesting the outcome was predetermined.

“It was going to be Robert from day one,” one disgruntled viewer wrote, insisting his “international popularity” gave him the edge. Others demanded the votes be “double-checked,” claiming the results “didn’t add up.”

Rob and his dance partner Witney grew close during the season. (Credit: Getty)

Aussies themselves were quick to clap back at the idea of a nationwide voting takeover.

Some pointed out that Robert, while beloved, isn’t dominating headlines Down Under and that most Australians didn’t even realise he was competing, considering the show wasn’t airing in Oz.

One fan joked that Americans would be shocked to know Australians weren’t obsessing over the show: “The people I’ve mentioned it to didn’t even know Robert was on.”

Rob has had a strong season, scoring high results as his dancing improved. (Credit: Getty)

Adding to the frenzy? The show announced that a jaw-dropping 72 million votes were cast, the biggest tally in the show’s 34-season history and more than double last year’s finale.

That figure, spread across finalists Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles, Dylan Efron and Elaine Hendrix, made the competition tighter than ever. But ultimately, Robert and partner Witney Carson scored the most support from American viewers.

The win marks the second Mirrorball Trophy for the Irwin family, a decade after Robert’s sister Bindi captured hearts, and the title during her own emotional season.

Some critics also accused the judges of going easy on Robert in the finale. He performed with a painful rib injury, and certain fans believed the choreography looked “toned down.”

One fan on TikTok claimed the perfect 30/30 score “didn’t feel legit,” while others insisted producers wanted a more dramatic storyline.

But supporters pushed back, saying his charisma, technique and consistency made him a favourite long before finals week.

Rob now joins sister Bindi as a DWTS winner. (Credit: Getty)

Despite the noise, industry insiders note that Robert had something no conspiracy theory can explain away: heart.

From emotional tributes to his late father Steve Irwin, to his warm camaraderie with partner Witney, to his earnest enthusiasm during every rehearsal package, Robert became the season’s breakout star.

He even captured royal attention with Prince William sending him well-wishes during the season.

While online chatter shows no signs of slowing down, there’s no evidence the finale was manipulated. With Australians barred from voting, and a record-breaking U.S. turnout, it appears Robert simply connected with American audiences on a massive scale.

