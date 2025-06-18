They say that a week is a long time in TV, so little wonder after the shock axing of Ten’s The Project after 16 years that a seismic shake-up is happening right across all networks!

Mounting rumours range from speculation this year could mark the end of Sonia Kruger’s TV career, to the possible redeployment of Project host Sarah Harris back to Nine’s Today. Woman’s Day has called on a well-placed TV insider – and one thing is certain, no one is safe!

No one is safe in TV land as all networks look at consolidating their star rosters. (Credit: Media Mode)

SECRET TALKS WITH DR CHRIS BROWN

With the announcement from Ten that they’re investing big bucks into a brand new current affairs program, there’s been plenty of talk that Dr Chris Brown is keen to return to his old digs at Ten after jumping ship back in July 2023 for a rumoured $1 million deal with the Seven network.

“It looks like Dancing With The Stars is headed for the chopping block – despite Seven’s denials – and there may be nothing else for Dr Chris, who is rightly furious that they’ve signed up former Today sports presenter Alex Cullen to host their newly revamped Daily Edition style program,” our insider reveals. “Chris would see a starring role in the current affairs line-up at Ten as a way of really securing his future.

“He’s 46 now and looking for something serious. While he’s loved his time at Seven, he’s frustrated that he’s being overlooked. He wanted his old I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! gig back, but he knows Ten won’t upset star Robert Irwin!”

SONIA’S SHOCK MOVE TO THE GREEK ISLANDS

When Seven’s million-dollar- woman Sonia Kruger was spotted recently in the Greek capital, she was looking more like an Athens local than a visiting celebrity!

Holidaying with daughter Maggie and partner, former Seven news boss Craig McPherson, speculation is rife that Sonia could be looking for an escape plan if in fact DWTS is axed and her contract is not renewed.

“No one will be surprised if Sonia is over there looking to buy a summer house to escape to – she adores the Greek Islands and she senses that the big pay days at Seven are about to become a thing of the past,” says our insider.

“After they listed their $18.5 million Mosman home last year and with Maggie turning 10 earlier this year, Sonia just wants to concentrate on precious family time – she’s done everything in her decades long career, so it’s time for her to simplify things, and what better place to do that than on a Greek Island!”

Sonia is eyeing off a move to the Greek Islands following rumours Dancing With The Stars is facing the axe (Credit: Instagram)

IS THIS THE END FOR “BERETTS?”

Any regular watcher of Seven’s Sunrise might’ve picked up veteran sports presenter Mark Beretta, who turns 58 this week, has switched to part-time hours these past few months. According to our insider, there’s a very good reason, and it’s not Beretta opting for semi-retirement!

“He’s been a part of the Sunrise team since 2004, and has a ton of leave up his sleeve, and management have reportedly asked him to use it up,” explains our insider.

“That said, it may have backfired because there’s now talk they’re looking to make the position redundant and have co-host Matt Shirvington – who does know his sport – take over, and contract Beretts only for any major motorsport events.”

JOH’S BIG PAY DAY

Rumoured to have re-signed her contract for another year, one of Seven’s most popular presenters, Better Homes & Gardens host Joh Griggs, 51, has every reason to exhale, at least for now!

“Joh has little to worry about – she’s been at the helm for 20 years, and while she is one of Seven’s highest paid, the show also attracts lots of advertising revenue, so Seven’s bean counters see this well-paid star as value for money.”

Insiders reveal while Joh is safe for now, Sunrise’s Mark Beretta could soon leave Sunrise after 25 years. (Credit: Instagram)

WILL SARAH HARRIS WAKE UP WITH TODAY?

Sarah Harris was barely out of Ten’s carpark before her phone was ringing off the hook with plenty of job offers.

However, a Nine insider spills that Sarah, 43, hopes Today’s Karl Stefanovic, 50, can pull a few strings and get one of his favourite former colleagues back on the show.

“Sarah was a reporter on Today back in 2007 and she’s hoping Karl can use his clout and get Sarah at least on Weekend Today, where she’d be a perfect fit,” suggests our insider.

“And if the rumours are true, that Sarah Abo wants to go back to 60 Minutes, which she is considering so she can live back in Melbourne, Karl needs to lobby for Sarah H to be his new sidekick. Their chemistry is off the charts!”

